RATINGS: NBC Wins Tuesday Night with SONGLAND

NBC (8.195 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) resumed its reign on Tuesday thanks to new episodes of "America's Got Talent" (9.868 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) and "Songland" (4.850 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2).

The silver then went to CBS (4.570 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) with repeats of "NCIS" (5.477 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) and "FBI" (4.445 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) followed by a new "Blood & Treasure" (3.787 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was ABC (1.879 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T2) and its all-repeat lineup of "The Conners" (2.895 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "American Housewife" (1.988 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), "Modern Family" (1.822 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3), "The Goldbergs" (1.555 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6), another "Modern Family" (1.608 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Black-ish" (1.405 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.439 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up encores of "First Responders Live" (1.540 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "9-1-1" (1.338 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13).

And finally, a repeat "The Flash" (0.658 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and a new "The 100" (0.731 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) rounded out the night on The CW (0.695 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - Songland

0.00% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Blood & Treasure

0.00% - The 100

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-20.00% - Blood & Treasure (vs. 48 Hours: NCIS)

-28.57% - Songland (vs. World of Dance)

-28.57% - America's Got Talent

-33.33% - The 100

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.7/5; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.4/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/2; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/1.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households with an encore and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





Related Articles View More TV Stories