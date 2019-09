RATINGS: NBC Wins Sunday with Premiere of SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

NBC (15.683 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.2, #1) was of course the top draw on Sunday with the formal premieres of "Football Night in America #1" (6.665 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.8, #6), "Football Night in America #2" (9.139 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.9, #5), "Football Night in America #3" (13.423 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.2, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (19.247 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 6.6, #1).

FOX (8.305 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.7, #2) then claimed the silver with a full hour of "The OT" (15.708 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 5.1, #2) followed by repeats of "The Simpsons" (11.871 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 3.8, #4), "Last Man Standing" (3.257 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T7), "Family Guy" (1.902 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.7, #10) and another "Last Man Standing" (1.383 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

Next up was CBS (4.544 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (7.701 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #9), "Big Brother 21" (4.948 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.2, #T7), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2.635 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T15) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.893 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #17).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.398 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) offered up repeats of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.799 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "Celebrity Family Feud" (3.553 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) plus originals from "The $100,000 Pyramid" (3.406 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and "To Tell the Truth" (2.833 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T15).

And finally, repeats of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.721 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18), "Masters of Illusion" (0.578 million viewers, #19; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T18) and another "Masters of Illusion" (0.529 million viewers, #20; adults 18-49: 0.1, #20) on The CW (0.637 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - BIG BROTHER 21

-16.67% - THE $100,000 PYRAMID (vs. 8/25/19)

-33.33% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. 8/25/19)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Sunday Night Football

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-20.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

-25.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-28.57% - THE $100,000 PYRAMID (vs. The 2019 MISS AMERICA Competition)

-42.86% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. The 2019 MISS AMERICA Competition)





