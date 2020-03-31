RATINGS: NBC Tops Viewers, Demos with THE VOICE on Monday

NBC (7.877 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #1) was the network to beat on Monday thanks to a new episodes of "The Voice" (9.682 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) and "Manifest" (4.266 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

FOX (5.301 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) took home the silver with its duo of "9-1-1" (6.994 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2) and "Prodigal Son" (3.608 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was ABC (5.948 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with a repeat "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.363 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4) followed by "America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic - A Special Edition of '20/20'" (4.901 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5) and the season finale of "The Good Doctor" (7.579 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3).

Meanwhile, CBS (3.948 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up its repeat mix of "The Neighborhood" (5.083 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.278 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9), another "The Neighborhood" (3.929 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11) and yet another "The Neighborhood" (3.771 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) plus "HomeFest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special" (3.312 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T11).

And finally, The CW (0.744 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with the return of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.944 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), a repeat "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.805 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13) and a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.614 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #15).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - 9-1-1

0.00% - The Good Doctor

-12.50% - Manifest

-12.50% - Prodigal Son

-50.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+120.00% - THE GOOD DOCTOR (vs. The Fix)

+44.44% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

+13.33% - The Voice

-12.50% - Manifest (vs. The Enemy Within)

-16.67% - HomeFest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special (vs. Bull)

-27.27% - America Rising: Fighting the Pandemic - A Special Edition of '20/20' (vs. American Idol)

-33.33% - Whose Line Is It Anyway? (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-46.15% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-50.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Penn & Teller: Fool Us - April Fool Us Day 2019)





Related Articles View More TV Stories