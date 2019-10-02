RATINGS: NBC Tops Demos; CBS Leads Total Viewers on Tuesday

NBC (7.219 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) was still the demo champ on Tuesday with its trio of "The Voice" (8.905 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2), "This Is Us" (7.433 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.7, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (5.321 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6).

CBS (9.519 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) likewise remained the most-watched network with its mix of "NCIS" (12.158 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "FBI" (9.439 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #5) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.959 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8).

Next up was ABC (3.854 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) and its lineup of "The Conners" (5.500 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4), "Bless This Mess" (3.772 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Mixed-ish" (3.542 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Black-ish" (3.155 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "Emergence" (3.577 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.6, #13).

Meanwhile, FOX (3.391 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3) offered up fresh installments of "The Resident" (3.806 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "Empire" (2.976 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.461 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the evening with a new "Pandora" (0.559 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and the season finale of "Pandora" (0.364 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - FBI

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - NCIS

0.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

0.00% - Pandora

-5.56% - This Is Us

-10.00% - Empire

-12.50% - The Resident

-12.50% - Bless This Mess

-12.50% - Black-ish

-15.38% - The Conners

-18.18% - New Amsterdam

-22.22% - Mixed-ish

-25.00% - Emergence

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+37.50% - THE CONNERS (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

+20.00% - Emergence (vs. A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (Repeat))

+12.50% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

0.00% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

0.00% - Pandora - 9:00 (vs. The Outpost)

-7.14% - NCIS

-12.50% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-12.50% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-12.50% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-16.67% - FBI

-16.67% - The Voice

-29.17% - This Is Us

-30.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

-43.75% - New Amsterdam

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 3.2/9; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.6/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.5/4.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.3/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.3/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.





