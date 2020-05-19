RATINGS: NBC Tops Charts with THE VOICE on Monday

NBC (6.369 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) was the network to beat on Monday with fresh installments of "The Voice" (7.553 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) and "Songland" (3.999 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2).

Second place went to ABC (2.760 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) with the season finale of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" (2.996 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3) and a new "The Baker and the Beauty" (2.289 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Next up was CBS (4.043 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with its repeat lineup of "The Neighborhood" (4.871 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T3), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (4.230 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #5), "All Rise" (3.361 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and "Bull" (4.216 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.796 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) offered up encores of "The Masked Singer" (1.918 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6) and a second "The Masked Singer" (1.674 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.731 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with the special "Penn & Teller: Try This at Home" (0.841 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #11) and a new "Roswell, New Mexico" (0.622 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+11.11% - The Voice

0.00% - Songland

0.00% - THE BACHELOR Presents: Listen to Your Heart

0.00% - Roswell, New Mexico

-20.00% - The Baker and the Beauty

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - Songland (vs. The Enemy Within)

0.00% - ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (vs. Roswell: MYSTERIES DECODED (Repeat))

-16.67% - The Voice

-20.00% - THE BAKER AND THE BEAUTY (vs. The Fix)

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Try This at Home (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-50.00% - THE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART (vs. The Bachelorette)

