RATINGS: NBC, 'Sunday Night Football' Hold Off FOX, World Series

NBC (13.820 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 4.2, #1) held onto the top spot on Sunday with its mix of "Football Night in America #1" (5.925 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 1.5, #7), "Football Night in America #2" (9.542 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 2.8, #4), "Football Night in America #3" (14.168 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 4.3, #3) and "Sunday Night Football" (16.185 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 5.1, #1).

FOX (8.955 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 2.1, #2) then was the silver draw despite its coverage of the "World Series, Game 5 Pre-Game" (5.161 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 1.2, #8) and "World Series, Game 5" (10.219 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 2.4, #5).

Next up was CBS (9.278 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #3) and its lineup of "NFL Overrun" (19.774 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 5.0, #2), "60 Minutes" (12.199 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.3, #6), "God Friended Me" (6.735 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.9, #9), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (5.982 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10) and "Madam Secretary" (4.615 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T14).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.222 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up an encore of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" (3.614 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T10) followed by originals from "Kids Say the Darndest Things" (3.244 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12), "Shark Tank" (2.841 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T14) and "The Rookie" (3.190 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T12).

And finally, The CW (1.122 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5) closed out the evening with fresh installments of "Batwoman" (1.260 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.3, #16) and "Supergirl" (9.840 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #17).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+187.50% - 60 Minutes

+50.00% - God Friended Me

+25.00% - Madam Secretary

+16.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

0.00% - NCIS: Los Angeles

0.00% - Kids Say the Darndest Things

0.00% - The Rookie

0.00% - Batwoman

0.00% - Supergirl

-6.25% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

-12.07% - Sunday Night Football

-12.24% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

-16.67% - Shark Tank

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+187.50% - 60 Minutes

+100.00% - THE ROOKIE (vs. The Alec Baldwin Show)

+86.67% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #2

+50.00% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #1

+38.71% - FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA #3

+28.57% - God Friended Me

+27.50% - Sunday Night Football

-12.50% - NCIS: Los Angeles

-14.29% - KIDS SAY THE DARNDEST THINGS (vs. Dancing with the Stars: Juniors)

-16.67% - Madam Secretary

-16.67% - Shark Tank

-25.00% - Batwoman (vs. Supergirl)

-33.33% - Supergirl (vs. Charmed)

-38.46% - World Series, Game 5





