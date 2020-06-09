RATINGS: NBC Results For The Primetime Week Of June 1-7

NBC has tied for #1 in the key adult 18-49 demographic for the primetime ratings week of June 1-7, and also tied for the top spot among the Big 4 networks in men and women 25-54; men and women 18-49; and adults, men and women 18-34, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

In adult 18-49 viewers, "America's Got Talent," "World of Dance," "The Titan Games" and "The Wall" accounted for four of the week's top seven primetime Big 4 telecasts, with "Talent" #1, "World" #4, "Titan" #5 and "Wall" #7.

"AGT" also finished a dominant #1 for the week in total viewers and topped the list of primetime Big 4 shows in all 10 key ratings measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

"Talent" has ranked as the #1 most-watched entertainment show every week it's aired an original since the week of Sept. 14-20, 2015.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 37 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 1-7

ABC...0.5

NBC...0.5

CBS...0.4

Fox...0.4

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

CBS...4.0 million

ABC...3.3 million

NBC...3.2 million

Fox...1.5 million

CW...0.5 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.6

NBC...1.3

ABC...1.1

CBS...1.0

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...7.4 million

NBC...6.3 million

Fox...6.0 million

ABC...5.3 million

CW...1.0 million

NBC highlights for the week of June 1-7:

Monday

NBC ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks Monday night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"The Titan Games" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.2 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and was the #1 show outright among those nets in adults 25-54, growing week to week by +14% versus the prior week's season premiere (0.8 vs. 0.7) and +21% in total viewers (4.2 million vs. 3.4 million).

"The Wall" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) achieved the show's highest 18-49 and total-viewers results since Monday, Feb. 5, 2019 (1.5 in 18-49, 6.7 million viewers overall), pending updates, to tie as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 nets in 18-49. In the timeslot, "The Wall" ranked #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all other key ratings categories. The June 1 "Wall" improved on the show's season averages as a Sunday regular from March through May by +60% in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.5) and +35% in total viewers (4.0 million vs. 3.0 million).

"Songland" (0.6 in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m.), featuring Bebe Rexha, grew +20% week to week in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and +17% in total viewers (2.7 million vs. 2.3 million). In the timeslot, "Songland" finished #1 among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, and was #1 or tied for #1 among those nets in all other key demographics.

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in 10 of 10 key ratings categories - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers.

"America's Got Talent" (1.3 rating in 18-49, 8.8 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in 10 of 10 key ratings measures, and was up +18% versus NBC's average in the timeslot during the conventional 2019-20 season in 18-49 (1.3 vs. 1.1, L+SD, excluding live news) and +2.7 million persons or +44% in total viewers (8.8 million vs. 6.1 million). "Talent" dominated the 8-10 p.m. timeslot in all key categories, more than doubling each of the other Big 4 networks in the time period (1.3 vs. 0.5 each).

"World of Dance" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 4.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) won the time period among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key ratings category, equaling the ABC-CBS competition combined in adults 18-49 (0.8 vs. a combined 0.8). "World" scored as the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54, behind only "America's Got Talent." The June 2 edition of "World" maintained 100% versus the show's average for its prior cycle, which aired during the regular season, in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and was up +24% in total viewers (4.3 million vs. 3.4 million).

Wednesday

NBC's encore "Chicago" lineup won the night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and tied for #1 in all key adult-female demographics.

An encore telecast of "Chicago Med" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and was the #2 show of the night on those nets, behind only the 9 p.m. "Chicago Fire" rebroadcast.

An encore "Chicago Fire" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 3.9 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in total viewers.

An encore "Chicago P.D." (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) finished #1 in the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers and was #1 or tied for #1 in 10 of 10 key ratings measures.

Thursday

"Council of Dads" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) delivered the show's most-watched episode since May 7 (3.0 million), while matching the show's highest 18-49 rating for an original since its special Tuesday preview on March 24 (0.7 with a lead-in from the "This Is Us" season finale). For a third telecast in a row, "Council" equaled or beat the prior episode's rating in adults, men and women 18-49 and 25-54.

"Blindspot" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.0 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) captured the show's biggest overall audience since its season premiere on May 7 (2.1 million), retaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.3 vs. 0.3) and growing +10% in total viewers (2.0 million vs. 1.8 million).

The NBC NEWS SPECIAL "America in Crisis" averaged a 0.3 rating in adults 18-49, a 0.5 in adults 25-54 and 1.9 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET.

Friday

An encore telecast of Tuesday's "World of Dance" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) maintained or increased its rating from its first half-hour to its second in nine of nine key demographics.

A rebroadcast of "The Wall" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) grew from its first half-hour to its second by +15% in total viewers (1.9 million to 2.2 million) and +20% in adults 25-54 (0.5 to 0.6).

An encore telecast of "Dateline NBC" (0.4 rating in adults 18-49, 0.7 in adults 25-54, 2.6 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.4) while growing +17% in adults 25-54 (0.7 vs. 0.6) and +3% in total viewers (2.6 million vs. 2.5 million).

Related Articles View More TV Stories