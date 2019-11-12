RATINGS: NBC Ratings For The Late-Night Week Of Nov. 4-8

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" has averaged a 0.32 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.773 million viewers overall for the late-night ratings week of Nov. 4-8, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research, while scoring as the week's #1 most-viewed Entertainment program on digital with "Tonight's" best week of digital viewing in a month.

In Nielsen results for the week, "Tonight" grew versus the prior week in total viewers by +5% (to 1.773 million persons from 1.691 million).

Season to date at 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" outrates CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and ABC's "Nightline" in in nine of nine key demographics - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

In the week's digital results, "Tonight Show" earned 64 million views across Youtube and Facebook to once again rank as the #1 most-viewed Entertainment program on digital for the week. It was "Tonight's" best week of viewing in a month, with a gain of +14% week-over-week in short-form views.

On Facebook, it was "Tonight's" best week since the week of Sept. 9 (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/4/19-11/10/19. Excludes Children's programs and WWE). The week's "Tonight" viewing was driven by "Know Your Bro with Chris and Scott Evans," which ranked as the #1 most-viewed Youtube Clip across all talk programs in all dayparts and on all platforms last week with more than 4 million views (Source: ListenFirst Content Rankings, , ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 11/4/19-11/10/19).

Year to date, "Tonight" is the #1 most-viewed entertainment program on television across social channels (excludes WWE programs & specials, Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Video Views [Facebook + YouTube], LF//TV Universe // Episodic, 01/01/19-11/10/19) and the #1 Most-Social late-night series of 2019 across broadcast and cable (Source: Nielsen Social SCR, 01/01/19-11/10/19. Late Fringe Daypart, Series Only. Linear Metric).

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" scored another 18 million views on Youtube last week, a gain of +12% above the show's weekly average for the calendar year. All three of Seth's "Closer Looks" topped the 2.2 million Views mark. Year-to-date "Late NIght" has accumulated 603 million views on YouTube, which is up +93% versus the same time-frame last year.

"A Little Late with Lilly Singh" has, since its premiere on Sept. 16, amassed 29 million views on YouTube. which ranks #1 among new talk series in that time-frame (Source: ListenFirst Media, ListenFirst Brand Rankings; LF// TV Universe // Episodic; ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube]; Brand Type: TV Shows; Primary Genre: Talk Show; Season: 1; 9/16/19-11/10/19).

LATE-NIGHT WEEKLY AVERAGES

(According to viewing figures from Nielsen Media Research for the week of Nov. 4-8. Ratings reflect "live plus same day" data unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date figures are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day.")

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.32 rating, 3 share *

CBS "Late Show," 0.38/3 *

ABC "Kimmel," 0.32/2 *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.21/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.19/2 *

CBS "Late Late Show," 0.21/2 *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2 *

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.773 million viewers *

CBS "Late Show," 2.962 million viewers *

ABC "Kimmel," 1.775 million viewers *

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.127 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.081 million viewers *

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.283 million viewers *

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.681 million viewers *

* Friday's "Tonight," "Late Show," "Kimmel," "Late Night," "Late Late Show" and "A Little Late" were encores and NBC and CBS Friday rebroadcasts are excluded from these averages.

SEASON AVERAGES

ADULTS 18-49

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight" 0.41 rating, 3 share

CBS "Late Show," 0.44/3

ABC "Kimmel," 0.34/3

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 0.22/2

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 0.23/3

CBS "The Late Late Show," 0.20/2

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.15/2

TOTAL VIEWERS

11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Tonight," 1.922 million viewers

CBS "Late Show," 3.495 million viewers

ABC "Kimmel," 1.940 million viewers

12:35-1:05 a.m. ET

ABC "Nightline," 1.180 million viewers

12:35-1:35 a.m. ET

NBC "Late Night," 1.246 million viewers

CBS "The Late Late Show," 1.265 million viewers

1:35-2:05 a.m. ET

NBC "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," 0.669 million viewers

SELECTED CABLE RESULTS, WEEK OF NOV. 4-8

NATIONAL ADULT 18-49 RATING

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.17

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.10

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.14

Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.34

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.28

Each adult 18-49 rating point equals 1.29 million viewers.

TOTAL VIEWERS

Comedy Central, 11-11:30 p.m., "The Daily Show," 0.588 million viewers

Comedy Central, 11:30-midnight ET, "Lights Out with David Spade," 0.252 million viewers

TBS, 11-11:30 p.m., "Conan," 0.329 million viewers



Adult Swim, 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET, 0.714 million viewers

Adult Swim, 12:30-1:30 a.m. ET, 0.557 million viewers





