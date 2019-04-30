RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Is Number One For April

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt leads the broadcast nets in April as the #1 most-watched evening newscast in the key A25-54 demo, according to Nielsen Media Research.Nightly News also tops all broadcast networks season-to-date in both A25-54 and A18-49.

For the month of April, the newscast tallies its fourth consecutive demo win in A25-54, averaging 1.627 million viewers, leading CBS by +523,000 (+47%) and ABC by +13,000 (+1%). Compared to the previous year, Nightly News grew its advantage in the demo most-valued by advertisers by +12,000 vs. ABC.

Nightly News continues its reign as the #1 most-watched evening newscast season-to-date in both the key demo and A18-49, leading CBS by +590,000 and ABC by +35,000 in A25-54.

This past month, Lester Holt interviewed Acting Homeland Security Chief Kevin McAleenan in his first television interview, where he said separating migrant families at the U.S. southern border is "not on the table." Holt also led NBC News' special coverage of the Mueller Report alongside Savannah Guthrie. Additionally, Nightly News launched "Her Take with Cynthia McFadden," a new series spotlighting the voices of women who have vastly different experiences.

April 2019:

Nightly wins A25-54, averaging 1.627 million A25-54 viewers, +13,000 (+1%) ahead of ABC and +523,000 (+47%) ahead of CBS

Marks Nightly's fourth consecutive April demo win and its ninth monthly win out of the last ten months

Compared to prior year, Nightly's A25-54 advantage over ABC increased by +12,000

Total Viewers A25-54 Rating A25-54 Viewers A18-49 Rating A18-49 Viewers NBC 7.632 1.35 1.627 0.83 1.072 CBS 5.664 0.92 1.104 0.62 0.801 ABC 8.214 1.34 1.614 0.83 1.074

2018-2019 Season-to-Date:

Nightly is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

In A25-54, Nightly leads ABC by +35,000 (+2%) and CBS by +590,000 (+46%)

Nightly is #1 among A25-54 viewers at this point of the season for the 11th consecutive season

In A18-49 viewers, Nightly leads ABC by +38,000 (+3%) and CBS by +356,000 (+39%)

Nightly is #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rd consecutive season

NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt is the most-watched evening newscast in America among the key news demo, and reaches over 24 million people every week through its broadcast and millions more through NBCNews.com, the Nightly News app, The Nightly newsletter and social media platforms. The broadcast provides the latest on the day's top stories, going BEYOND THE HEADLINES to uncover how people's lives are affected by the world around them. Lester Holt is the anchor, and was named the most-trusted television news personality in America, according toThe Hollywood Reporter/Morning Consult 2018 survey. Jennifer Suozzo is the executive producer.





