RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Wins November Sweep Across The Board

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) was the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board for the November sweep and this past Sunday, November 24, according to Nielsen Media Research.

This marks the second consecutive year MTP has won the November sweep among total viewers, and the fifth straight year MTP has won the November sweep among the demo most valued by news advertisers.

An average of 3.269 million total viewers tuned into the broadcast during the November sweep: +18 percent (+504,000) more than ABC's This Week and nine percent (+260,000) more than CBS's Face the Nation.

An average of 747,000 A25-54 demo viewers tuned into MTP during the November sweep, topping both ABC and CBS by double-digits: +16 percent (+101,000) more than ABC and +17 percent (+108,000) more than CBS.

Sunday, November 24

MTP also won this past Sunday, November 24 topping both ABC and CBS across the board. Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Roger Wicker, and Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, founders of Fusion GPS.

MTP was the only Sunday show to deliver more than three million total viewers and averaged 3.329 million total viewers, topping ABC by +17 percent (+473,000) and CBS by +13 percent (+384,000). 709,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned in to the Sunday program: +12 percent (+75,000) more than ABC and +26 percent (+148,000) more than CBS.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, delivering its best total viewer lead over ABC in eight years and CBS in nine years. MTP is the only Sunday public affairs program up (+9,000) among total viewers versus the prior year season to date.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, outperforming its competition combined among A25-54 key demo viewers and winning every Sunday with total viewers for more than four straight years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.079 million total viewers and 295,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

An additional 1.079 million total viewers and 295,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.





