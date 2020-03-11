RATINGS: MEET THE PRESS WITH CHUCK TODD Continues Its Winning Streak

Meet the Press with Chuck Todd (MTP) won this past Sunday, March 8 as the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Sunday's broadcast featured interviews with Sen. Bernie Sanders, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Gov. Larry Hogan, and averaged 3.196 million total viewers: +8 percent (+230,000) more than ABC's This Week. MTP also won in the demo most valued by news advertisers, topping ABC by double-digits. 854,000 A25-54 key demo viewers tuned into the Sunday program: +28 percent (+187,000) more than ABC. Note: CBS News' FACE THE NATION was retitled this past Sunday.

Season-to-date, MTP is the #1 most-watched Sunday show across the board.

MTP continues to dominate the influential Washington, D.C. market, more than tripling the competition among A25-54 viewers. MTP has also won every Sunday with total viewers in almost five years (since March 22, 2015).

An additional 1.061 million total viewers and 242,000 A25-54 viewers watched the Sunday program through rebroadcasts on NBC and MSNBC.

Tune in to MSNBC's MTP DAILY weekdays at 5 p.m. for more from moderator Chuck Todd, and follow the broadcast on Facebook and on Twitter for the latest.





