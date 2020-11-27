RATINGS: MACY'S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE Leads Ratings for NBC

From 9 a.m.-12 p.m., "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade drew a 5.3 rating in the 18-49 demo and 20.7 million viewers.

That original telecast of the parade was NBC's highest entertainment telecast in 2020 for 18-49 and total viewers.

Combined with the original telecast and the encore later in the afternoon, the parade drew a 6.2 in 18-49 and 24.2 million viewers.

The parade had 4.7 million streams on Youtube and was one of the top trending streams of the day.

From 12-2 p.m., "The National Dog Show" drew a 2.8 in 18-49 and 11.3 million viewers.

Combined with it's encore telecast, "The National Dog Show" a 3.4 in 18-49 and 14.3 million viewers overall.

The encore telecast was the highest encore for "The National Dog Show" since 2012.

At 11:35 p.m. "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" drew a 0.33 in 18-49, up 33% from its season-to-date average, and 1.55 million total viewers.

The 18-49 is the best Thursday "Tonight Show" telecast since Oct. 22.

At 12:35 a.m., "Late Night with Seth Meyers" drew a 0.16 in 18-49, up 18% from its season-to-date average, and 847,000 total viewers.

The 18-49 is the best Thursday "Late Night" telecast since Oct. 22.

View More TV Stories Related Articles