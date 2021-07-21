Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN is the No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show for the 9th Straight Week

During the week of July 5, 2021, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 9th straight week in Households.

Jul. 21, 2021  
During the week of July 5, 2021, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show for the 9th straight week in Households (1.7 rating), Total Viewers (2.432 million) and Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" was the week's most-watched daytime - network or syndicated - talk show (2.432 million) and marked its 70th consecutive week (including 13 weeks of ties) as the No. 1 daytime talk show among Women 25-54 - since the week of 3/9/20.

For the 4th week in a row, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved year over year in Total Viewers (+10% - 2.432 million vs. 2.201 million on w/o 7/6/20) and also built over the same week last year in Households (+6% - 1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week by 6% in Households (1.7 rating vs. 1.6 rating) and by 5% in Total Viewers (2.432 million vs. 2.318 million) and held even week to week among Women 25-54 (0.7 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 syndicated talk show for the first time ever across all key Nielsen measures, topping "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.8 rating vs. 1.7 rating), by 9% in Total Viewers (2.575 million vs. 2.373 million) and by 33% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.6 rating). In fact, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the No. 1 daytime - network or syndicated - talk show this season among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" doubles "Ellen" among Women 25-54 (+100% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.4 rating) and leads by enormous double-digit margins in Households (+80% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.0 rating) and Total Viewers (+82% - 2.575 million vs. 1.411 million).


