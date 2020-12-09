RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Tops DR. PHIL as the Week's No. 1 Syndicated Talk Show

During the week of Nov. 23, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" by 6% in Households (1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), 6% in Total Viewers (2.691 million vs. 2.548 million) and 14% with Women 25-54 (0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to rank as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.691 million vs. 2.632 million) and held even week to week in Households (1.9 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" topped the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" across all key measures: Households (+6% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.8 rating), Total Viewers (+5% - 2.691 million vs. 2.551 million) and Women 25-54 (+14% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.7 rating).

In its 33rd season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" is the season's No. 1 daytime talk show - Syndicated or network - among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating). In fact, "Live" has ranked or tied as the No. 1 daytime talk show for 38 consecutive weeks with Women 25-54. In addition, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" edges "Dr. Phil" in Total Viewers (2.585 million vs. 2.580 million) to stand as the most-watched Syndicated talk show of the season, marking the first time ever "Live" ranks No. 1 in Total Viewers.

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+64% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+66% - 2.585 million vs. 1.555 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).