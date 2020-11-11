RATINGS: LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN Builds to a 6-Week High in Total Viewers

See the highlights below!

During the week of Oct. 26, 2020, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+2% - 2.647 million vs. 2.590 million) to draw its largest audience in 6 weeks - since the week of 9/14/20. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" improved for the 2nd week in a row among Women 25-54 (+13% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.8 rating) and held even week to week in Households (1.9 rating) to tie its highest-rated week of the season.

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" outdelivered "Dr. Phil" in Total Viewers (+1% - 2.647 million vs. 2.611 million) and by double digits with Women 25-54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) to rank as the week's No. 1 Syndicated talk show. In fact, "Live" has ranked or tied for No. 1 for the 34th consecutive week among Women 25-54. "Live with Kelly and Ryan" also ranked as the No. 1 Syndicated talk show of the week in Households (1.9 rating), tying "Dr. Phil."

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" beat the 3rd hour of NBC's "TODAY" by double digits across all key measures: Households (+19% - 1.9 rating vs. 1.6 rating), Total Viewers (+19% - 2.647 million vs. 2.232 million), Women 25-54 (+29% - 0.9 rating vs. 0.7 rating) and in the key news demo of Adults 25-54 (+20% - 0.6 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" ranks as the season's No. 1 daytime talk show - Syndicated or network - among Women 25-54 (0.8 rating).

On average for the season, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" dominates "Ellen" by enormous double-digit margins across all key measures: Households (+64% - 1.8 rating vs. 1.1 rating), Total Viewers (+72% - 2.549 million vs. 1.478 million) and Women 25-54 (+60% - 0.8 rating vs. 0.5 rating).

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Visit "Live" on the web (KellyandRyan.com), Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and SnapChat (@LiveKellyRyan).

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings, weeks of 10/26/20 and 10/19/20 and 2020-2021 season (9/7-11/2/20). Beginning 8/31/20, National Program Ratings also include Out of Home (OOH) viewing.

