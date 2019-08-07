RATINGS: LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE Debuts as #1 New Late Night Talk Show of 2019

The first week of LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE on Comedy Central ranks as the #1 new late night talk show debut of 2019, ahead of other entries including Desus & Mero.

Lights Out with David Spade averaged a .27 P18-49 L+3 rating across premiere week, earning a +56% lift from the live same day audience. The series also posted 463,000 total viewers, a +71% lift from LSD viewing and generated 9 million video views across the Lights Out and Comedy Central social pages (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube) between Monday and Sunday.

Overall, LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE generated massive ratings growth for Comedy Central compared to the same time slot last year and compared to the previous four weeks. All key demo ratings for L+3 are included below:

P18-49: .27 rating, up +49% from the previous four weeks, up +84% from a year ago

M18-49: .33 rating, up+ 39% from the previous four weeks, up +72% from a year ago

W18-49: .21 rating, up +69% from the previous four weeks, up +107% from a year ago

P25-54: .32 rating, up +76% from the previous four weeks, up +107% from a year ago

M25-54: .38 rating, up +66% from the previous four weeks, up +102% from a year ago

W25-54: .25 rating, up +95% from the previous four weeks, up +115% from a year ago

The series is a strong performer with male demos, averaging a .44 M35-49 L+3 rating and a .36 M25-34 rating. Lights Out ranked as the #3 entertainment program in its time slot with M18-49 and M25-54.

For the 11:00 p.m. to midnight hour (The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Lights Out), Comedy Central ranked as a top 5 entertainment network with P18-49 and P25-54. With M18-49, Comedy Central ranked as the #3 entertainment network for the week in that time period.

Highlights from the first week of Lights Out include Kaley Cuoco blocking David Spade on Instagram, Amy Schumer's first post-pregnancy TV interview, Dana Carvey performing his David Spade impression and Chris Harrison sharing Spade's important role on The Bachelorette.

New episodes of LIGHTS OUT WITH DAVID SPADE air Monday through Thursday after THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH on Comedy Central. The #1 brand in comedy recorded a strong quarter of ratings growth for Q2 2019, driven by the brand's core, young male demos. Among M18-34, ratings jumped +12%, Comedy Central's biggest year-over-year growth in that demo since 2014. For P18-34, Comedy Central ratings increased +6%, the second straight quarter that the brand posted growth in the demo. It's the first time since 2014 that the brand grew ratings year over year in consecutive quarters. Driven by strong growth from primetime originals and late-night flagship THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central also recorded its best quarter ever with 1.7 billion social streams, up +30% versus the same quarter last year.

In addition to ratings success, Comedy Central receives critical acclaim from its premium scripted series, late night programming, animated series, sketch-comedy series and docu-series, including South Park, THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, Lights Out with David Spade, Broad City, Drunk History, The Other Two, Corporate, Alternatino with Arturo Castro, South Side, The New Negroes with Baron Vaughn and Open Mike Eagle, Tosh.0,Klepper and The Jim Jefferies Show, among others. Looking ahead, Comedy Central has a stacked slate that will feature new and returning series including scripted comediesAwkwafina and Robbie.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom, Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.





