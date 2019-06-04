RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Sees Strongest Week in 1 Year

During the week of May 27, 2019, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" shot up over the prior week by 55% among Adults 18-49 (627,000 vs. 405,000) to hit a new season high with its strongest week in 1 year - since the week of 6/4/18.

"Kimmel" also grew week to week by 16% in Total Viewers (2.044 million vs. 1.760 million), drawing its biggest weekly audience since mid-March - since the week of 3/11/19.

ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" ranked as the week's No. 1 late-night talk show in Total Viewers and Adults 18-49.

Amassing nearly 260 million views on Youtube in May (258,433,896), the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Youtube Channel scored its most-watched month in 1 year on the social media platform - since May 2018.

The Top 3 most-watched videos of May include the following:

#1 - Tom Brady Helps Jimmy Kimmel Vandalize Matt Damon's House (8,791,637 views - published on May 2)

#2 - Spider-Man Cast on Spoilers & Avengers: Endgame (7,157,074 - May 9)

#3 - Celebrities Read Texts from Their Moms (7,151,449 - May 9)

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 2,044,000 627,000

CBS' "Colbert" 1,976,000 346,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,946,000 483,000

Please note: Due to the Memorial Day holiday (on 5/27/19), ABC's "Kimmel," CBS' "Colbert" and NBC's "Fallon" were retitled and excluded from the show's averages.

Source: TV via the Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the weeks of 5/27/19 & 5/20/19 or as dated. Social via Youtube Analytics, 5/1-5/31/19.





Related Articles View More TV Stories