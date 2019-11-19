RATINGS: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Builds to a New Season High in Adults 18-49

During the week of Nov. 11, 2019, ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" grew for the 2nd straight week to a new season high in Adults 18-49 (+9% - 453,000 vs. 416,000). In fact, "Kimmel" delivered its strongest performance among Adults 18-49 in 5 months - since the week of 6/10/19.

Despite airing a repeat telecast on Friday (versus four original broadcasts for "Colbert"), ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" edged out CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (453,000 vs. 451,000) to rank as the No. 1 late-night talk show of the week among Adults 18-49, while topping NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" by 3% (441,000). In fact, the Wednesday telecast of "Kimmel" (11/13/19) was the week's No. 1 late-night telecast in Adults 18-49 (622,000).

PROGRAM AVERAGES Total Viewers A18-49 (000)

ABC's "Kimmel" 1,920,000 453,000

CBS' "Colbert" 2,807,000 451,000

NBC's "Fallon" 1,865,000 441,000

Please note: The Monday telecast of CBS' "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" was a repeat and was retitled and excluded from the show's averages.

Source: The Nielsen Company, Live + Same Day National Program Ratings for the week of 11/11/19 and 11/4/19 or as dated.





