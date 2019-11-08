RATINGS: FOX Wins the Night with THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL

FOX (9.424 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.6, #1) was the top draw on Thursday thanks to the "Thursday Night Football Pre-Game" (9.539 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 2.5, #2) and "Thursday Night Football" (9.401 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.7, #1).

ABC (4.296 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) then was the number two network with its trio of "Grey's Anatomy" (6.134 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.3, #3), "A Million Little Things" (4.485 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5) and "How to Get Away with Murder" (2.271 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #15).

Next up was CBS (5.466 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its original mix of "Young Sheldon" (8.725 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #4), "The Unicorn" (5.929 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Mom" (6.198 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T5), "Carol's Second Act" (4.994 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8) and "Evil" (3.475 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.651 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up fresh installments of "Superstore" (2.609 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T8), "Perfect Harmony" (1.986 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12), "The Good Place" (1.989 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10), "Will & Grace" (2.175 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T12) and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (3.572 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T10).

And finally, new episodes of "Supernatural" (1.123 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #16) and "Legacies" (0.787 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #17) on The CW (0.955 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+18.18% - Grey's Anatomy

+14.29% - A Million Little Things

+4.17% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

0.00% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. 10/24/19)

0.00% - Mom (vs. 10/24/19)

0.00% - THE UNICORN (vs. 10/24/19)

0.00% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. 10/24/19)

0.00% - Superstore

0.00% - Evil (vs. 10/24/19)

0.00% - Perfect Harmony

0.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

0.00% - Supernatural (vs. 10/24/19)

0.00% - Legacies (vs. 10/24/19)

-6.90% - Thursday Night Football

-14.29% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-14.29% - The Good Place

-16.67% - Will & Grace

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Supernatural

-3.85% - Thursday Night Football Pre-Game

-12.50% - Carol's SECOND ACT (vs. Murphy Brown)

-14.29% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. The Voice: Road to Live Shows)

-15.63% - Thursday Night Football

-18.75% - Grey's Anatomy

-20.00% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. Station 19)

-22.22% - Superstore

-28.57% - Evil (vs. SWAT)

-28.57% - Will & Grace (vs. The Voice: Road to Live Shows)

-33.33% - Mom

-33.33% - Legacies

-33.33% - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

-37.50% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)

-42.86% - How to Get Away with Murder

-52.17% - YOUNG SHELDON (vs. The Big Bang Theory)

-55.56% - THE UNICORN (vs. Young Sheldon)





