RATINGS: FOX Tops Demos with Fall Finales on Monday

FOX (5.081 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) was the demo champ on Monday thanks to the fall finales of "9-1-1" (6.742 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #2) and "Prodigal Son" (3.420 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5).

The silver then went to NBC (6.307 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) with a new "The Voice" (7.989 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #3) and the return of "Making It" (2.943 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #10).

Next up was CBS (5.408 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T2) and its repeat lineup of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" (7.042 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1), "All Rise" (4.557 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and "Bull" (4.624 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #9).

Meanwhile, ABC (4.556 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up the season premiere of "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (4.050 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), another "The Great Christmas Light Fight" (3.553 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and the fall finale of "The Good Doctor" (6.066 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4).

And finally, The CW (0.657 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with the fall finale to "All American" (0.735 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and a new "Black Lightning" (0.579 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+16.67% - 9-1-1

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - All American

0.00% - Black Lightning

-8.33% - The Voice

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+180.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. THE RESIDENT (Repeat))

+40.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1 (Repeat))

-26.67% - The Voice

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-35.71% - The Good Doctor

-36.36% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 8:00

-36.36% - THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT - 9:00

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)

-50.00% - MAKING IT (vs. Deal or No Deal: Happy Howie Days)





Related Articles View More TV Stories