RATINGS: FOX, NBC Split Demo Honors on Monday

NBC (6.064 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched network on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Voice" (7.200 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) and "The Enemy Within" (3.791 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

FOX (5.272 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with fresh installments of "The Resident" (5.118 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) and "9-1-1" (5.426 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2).

Next up was ABC (4.687 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and its special "The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story" (5.612 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) followed by a new "The Fix" (2.838 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.4, #10).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.426 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4) offered up a repeat "The Big Bang Theory" (5.522 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4) alongside new episodes of "Man with a Plan" (5.283 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T4), "The Code" (4.454 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #9) and "Bull" (6.423 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.796 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the night with originals from "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.939 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #11) and "Arrow" (0.654 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #12).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - Man with a Plan

+12.50% - The Resident

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - Bull (vs. 4/15/19)

0.00% - The Enemy Within

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

0.00% - Arrow

-8.33% - 9-1-1

-16.67% - The Code

-20.00% - The Fix

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - THE RESIDENT (vs. Lucifer)

+37.50% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

0.00% - Man with a Plan

0.00% - Bull (vs. Elementary)

0.00% - Arrow (vs. iZombie)

-20.00% - THE FIX (vs. The Crossing)

-25.00% - The Voice

-27.27% - The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-28.57% - THE CODE (vs. Superior Donuts/The Big Bang Theory (Repeat))

-33.33% - THE ENEMY WITHIN (vs. Good Girls)

-40.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. Supergirl)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.6/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.6/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/2; "Late Show," 0.4/2 and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline" averaged a 1.0/3 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "Last Call with Carson Daly" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





