RATINGS: FOX, NBC Share Demo Honors on Monday

FOX (5.661 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) pulled into the top demo spot on Monday thanks to week two of "9-1-1" (7.206 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.6, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (4.115 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3).

Sharing the adults 18-49 crown was NBC (7.409 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) with originals from "The Voice" (8.780 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (4.666 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.8, #7).

Next up was ABC (6.747 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with fresh installments of "Dancing with the Stars" (6.898 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T5) and "The Good Doctor" (6.445 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T3).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.683 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up new episodes of "The Neighborhood" (5.867 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T5), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.357 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #8), "All Rise" (5.614 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9) and "Bull" (5.823 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

And finally, the season finale of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.924 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) plus repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.581 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.584 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #13) on The CW (0.753 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+12.50% - Dancing with the Stars

+6.67% - 9-1-1

0.00% - The Good Doctor

0.00% - Prodigal Son

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bluff City Law

0.00% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-5.88% - The Voice

-12.50% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

-14.29% - Bull

-14.29% - All Rise

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

0.00% - Dancing with the Stars

-16.67% - The Good Doctor

-20.00% - The Voice

-25.00% - Bull

-30.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-30.77% - The Neighborhood

-33.33% - Penn & Teller: Fool Us

-33.33% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-33.33% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-55.56% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. Manifest)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 3.2/9; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.7/5.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.4/3; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.1/4 in metered-market households and a 0.3/3 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.1/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/4. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/3 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.





