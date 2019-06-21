RATINGS: FOX Claims Demo Crown on Thursday with MASTER CHEF and SPIN THE WHEEL

FOX (3.123 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) claimed the demo crown on Thursday thanks to a new "MasterChef" (2.800 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and the premiere of "Spin the Wheel" (3.446 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2).

ABC (3.525 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) then was a close second with its bows of "Holey Moley" (4.823 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Family Food Fight" (2.905 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) and "Reef Break" (2.848 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Next up was CBS (3.983 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) with repeats of "The Big Bang Theory" (4.841 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3) and "Young Sheldon" (4.547 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5) followed by "Life in Pieces" (4.094 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T5), a second "Life in Pieces" (3.598 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "Elementary" (3.409 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.753 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.4, #4) opted for repeats of "The Wall" (3.233 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.380 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #13) and another "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.646 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T11).

And finally, fresh installments of "iZombie" (0.685 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.623 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.654 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - In the Dark

0.00% - iZombie

-16.67% - Life in Pieces

-20.00% - Elementary

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - IN THE DARK (vs. BLACK LIGHTNING (Repeat))

+100.00% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. The Gong Show)

+16.67% - MasterChef (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

0.00% - iZombie (vs. Supernatural (Repeat))

0.00% - SPIN THE WHEEL (vs. The Four: Battle for Stardom)

0.00% - REEF BREAK (vs. Take Two)

-14.29% - LIFE IN PIECES (vs. Mom (Repeat))

-14.29% - Family Food Fight (vs. Match Game)

-16.67% - LIFE IN PIECES (vs. LIFE IN PIECES (Repeat))

-20.00% - Elementary (vs. SWAT (Repeat))





Related Articles View More TV Stories