RATINGS: DON'T Opens on Top for ABC on Thursday

ABC (3.987 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) led the demo race on Thursday thanks to a new "Holey Moley" (4.127 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2), the premiere of "Don't" (4.205 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #1) and a new "To Tell the Truth" (3.627 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T2).

CBS (4.071 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) was the silver draw with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (5.199 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), the finale to "Man with a Plan" (4.951 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4), "Mom" (4.549 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), a new "Broke" (4.043 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "SWAT" (2.841 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was NBC (2.181 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with fresh installments of "Council of Dads" (2.770 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10) and "Blindspot" (1.824 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #13) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (1.948 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.272 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) served up new episodes of "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.568 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Labor of Love" (0.976 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10).

And finally, The CW (0.487 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) offered up originals from "Burden of Truth" (0.536 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "In the Dark" (0.438 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+50.00% - Labor of Love

+16.67% - To Tell the Truth

0.00% - Holey Moley

0.00% - Man with a Plan

0.00% - Broke

0.00% - Celebrity Watch Party

0.00% - Burden of Truth

0.00% - In the Dark

-25.00% - Council of Dads

-33.33% - Blindspot

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - In the Dark

-14.29% - MAN WITH A PLAN (vs. YOUNG SHELDON (Repeat))

-16.67% - Broke (vs. Life in Pieces)

-20.00% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. U.S. Open Championship: First Round)

-25.00% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. Superstore (Repeat)/AP Bio)

-33.33% - Blindspot (vs. AP Bio/Abby's)

-40.00% - LABOR OF LOVE (vs. U.S. Open Championship: First Round)

-50.00% - Burden of Truth (vs. iZombie)

-75.86% - HOLEY MOLEY (vs. Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night/NBA Countdown)

-81.63% - Don't (vs. NBA Finals, Game 6)

-85.71% - TO TELL THE TRUTH (vs. NBA Finals, Game 6)

Related Articles View More TV Stories