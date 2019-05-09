RATINGS: ABC's THE GOLDBERGS and SCHOOLED Season Finales Score Gains on Wednesday

Featuring season finales of its Wednesday comedies, ABC's delivery grew 13% week to week in Adults 18-49 (0.8/4 vs. 0.7/4) to a 4-week high on the night - since 4/10/19.

At 8:00 p.m., ABC's "The Goldbergs" built week to week by 4% in viewers (4.7 million vs. 4.5 million) and by 10% in Adults 18-49 (1.1/5 vs. 1.0/5), scoring its most-watched telecast in 2 months - since 3/13/19.

At 8:30 p.m., ABC's "Schooled" grew over the prior week in Total Viewers (+7% - 3.9 million vs. 3.7 million) and Adults 18-49 (+13% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.8/4), tying its biggest audience since January - since 1/30/19. In addition, the ABC freshman comedy improved its half-hour from the year-ago night (vs. "Alex, Inc." on 5/9/18 = 3.0 million and 0.7/3) by 30% in Total Viewers and by 29% in Adults 18-49.

At 9:00 p.m., ABC's "Modern Family" moved up to No. 1 in its half-hour among Adults 18-49 (1.0/5-tie). "Modern Family" rose 5% week to week in viewers (4.4 million vs. 4.2 million) and held even with Adults 18-49 (1.0/5).

At 9:30 p.m., ABC's "Single Parents" held even week to week in Adults 18-49 (0.7/3).

Source: The Nielsen Company, Fast Affiliate Live + Same Day Ratings for 5/8/19.





