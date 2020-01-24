RATINGS: ABC's Dramas Return on Top on Thursday

ABC (5.943 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.1, #1) pulled into the top spot on Thursday with the return of "Station 19" (6.981 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #2), "Grey's Anatomy" (6.648 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "A Million Little Things" (4.200 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3).

The silver went to FOX (3.508 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) with a new "Last Man Standing" (4.445 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T3), the premiere of "Outmatched" (3.233 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5) and a new "Deputy" (3.178 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9).

Next up was CBS (3.788 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) with repeats of "Young Sheldon" (5.584 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "The Unicorn" (3.800 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13), another "Young Sheldon" (4.116 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) and "Mom" (3.973 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) plus "The Gayle King Grammy Special" (2.627 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T15).

Meanwhile, NBC (2.225 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T3) served up originals from "Superstore" (2.733 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T5), "The Good Place" (2.106 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.6, #8) and "Will & Grace" (2.302 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T9) alongside the season finale of "Perfect Harmony" (1.420 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T15) and a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.394 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T13).

And finally, fresh installments of "Supernatural" (1.015 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T17) and "Legacies" (0.718 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T17) closed out the night on The CW (0.867 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - Will & Grace

+20.00% - The Good Place

+16.67% - Superstore

+7.69% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Last Man Standing

0.00% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. 11/21/19)

0.00% - Perfect Harmony

0.00% - Legacies

-16.67% - Deputy

-33.33% - Supernatural

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+33.33% - LAST MAN STANDING (vs. Gotham)

+33.33% - A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (vs. How to Get Away with Murder)

+27.27% - Grey's Anatomy (vs. A Million Little Things)

+16.67% - Outmatched

-25.00% - STATION 19 (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-28.57% - Deputy (vs. The Orville)

-33.33% - Legacies

-41.67% - Superstore (vs. The Titan Games)

-50.00% - Will & Grace (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-50.00% - THE GOOD PLACE (vs. The Titan Games)

-50.00% - Supernatural

-50.00% - The Gayle King Grammy Special (vs. SWAT (Repeat))

-62.50% - PERFECT HARMONY (vs. The Good Place)





Related Articles View More TV Stories