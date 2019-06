RATINGS: ABC Wins Sunday Night with NBA FINALS

ABC (9.852 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.3, #1) was of course the network to beat on Sunday with its mix of "Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night" (6.804 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.9, #3), "NBA Countdown" (7.254 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 2.3, #2) and the "NBA Finals, Game 2" (10.793 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 3.8, #1).

Second place then went to NBC (2.918 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) with encores of "American Ninja Warrior" (2.430 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5) and "America's Got Talent" (3.406 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #4).

Next up was CBS (3.775 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) and its repeat lineup of "60 Minutes" (6.833 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T5), "God Friended Me" (2.887 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), another "God Friended Me" (2.471 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12) and "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2.909 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.229 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up second runs of "Last Man Standing" (1.199 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T12), another "Last Man Standing" (1.397 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10), "The Simpsons" (1.120 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (1.157 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7), "Family Guy" (1.247 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7) and another "Family Guy" (1.255 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T7).

And finally, The CW (0.373 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) closed out the night with the return of "Burder of Truth" (0.488 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.1, #16) and a repeat "Supernatural" (0.257 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.0, #17).

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-8.00% - NBA Countdown

-13.64% - Jimmy Kimmel: Game Night

-26.92% - NBA Finals, Game 2





