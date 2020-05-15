RATINGS: ABC Tops Viewers, Demos with WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE? on Thursday

ABC (5.203 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) was the top draw on Thursday thanks to a new "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" (6.484 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) followed by the season finale of "Station 19" (5.883 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T1) and the final episode of "How to Get Away with Murder" (3.241 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3).

CBS (4.632 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #2) took home the silver with its mix of "Young Sheldon" (5.852 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), a new "Man with a Plan" (5.512 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T3), "Mom" (5.071 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), a new "Broke" (4.639 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and "SWAT" (3.360 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

Next up was NBC (2.359 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with originals from "Council of Dads" (2.842 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8) and "Blindspot" (1.879 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) plus a repeat "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (2.357 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.573 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up a new "Celebrity Watch Party" (1.602 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T11) alongside a repeat "Mental Samurai" (1.543 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T8).

And finally, The CW (0.403 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night with the season finale of "Katy Keene" (0.464 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and a new "In the Dark" (0.341 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - How to Get Away with Murder

+12.50% - Station 19

0.00% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

0.00% - Man with a Plan

0.00% - Broke

0.00% - Council of Dads

0.00% - Blindspot

0.00% - Katy Keene

0.00% - In the Dark

-25.00% - Celebrity Watch Party

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER (vs. For the People)

+12.50% - Station 19

0.00% - CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY (vs. Paradise Hotel)

-30.77% - Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (vs. Grey's Anatomy)

-33.33% - COUNCIL OF DADS (vs. Superstore/Superstore)

-40.00% - Blindspot (vs. Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

-50.00% - KATY KEENE (vs. iZombie)

-50.00% - In the Dark

-66.67% - Broke (vs. Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell)

-78.13% - MAN WITH A PLAN (vs. The Big Bang Theory)





