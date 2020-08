RATINGS: ABC Tops Charts with Chadwick Boseman Tribute

The actor passed away on Friday.

Here are the highlights of the 17 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (8/30/20):

[Note: Fast affiliate ratings are inaccurate for live sports.]

ABC (5.558 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.2, #1) pulled into the top spot on Sunday with its last-minute lineup of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (4.652 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Marvel's Black Panther" (6.087 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) and "Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20" (4.724 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.1, #2).

CBS (3.340 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) had to settle for second with its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.097 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6), "Big Brother 22" (3.824 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3), "Love Island" (1.470 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #9) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (1.971 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

Next up was NBC (1.858 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T2) and its combination of "PGA Overrun" (3.745 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T4), "Cannonball" (1.751 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #8) and the "NHL Playoffs: Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders" (1.562 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T6).

Meanwhile, The CW (0.758 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) offered up the "2020 MTV VMAs" (0.758 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

And finally, FOX (0.729 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T4) rounded out the evening with repeats of "Last Man Standing" (0.913 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Duncanville" (0.575 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "The Simpsons" (0.809 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bless the Harts" (0.626 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10), "Bob's Burgers" (0.680 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10) and "Family Guy" (0.774 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T10).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - 60 Minutes

-10.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - 2020 MTV VMAs (vs. Various (Repeats))

0.00% - 60 Minutes

0.00% - BIG BROTHER 22

0.00% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Repeat))

-26.67% - Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King - A Special Edition of 20/20 (vs. College Football: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners)

Here are the highlights of the 18 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/1/19):

ABC (5.117 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #1) opened September on top with its presentation of "ABC's Fall Preview Special" (3.546 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3) and "College Football: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners" (5.341 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1).

The silver then went to CBS (3.910 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) and its mix of "60 Minutes" (6.049 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4), "Big Brother 21" (4.095 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #2), "NCIS: Los Angeles" (2.651 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (2.844 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Next up was NBC (2.207 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) with encores of "America's Got Talent" (2.388 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), another "America's Got Talent" (2.487 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6) and "Bring the Funny" (1.566 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6).

Meanwhile, FOX (0.929 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T3) offered up repeats of "Last Man Standing" (1.091 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), another "Last Man Standing" (1.201 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13), "The Simpsons" (0.893 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), "Bob's Burgers" (0.768 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T6), "Family Guy" (1.006 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.4, #5) and the season finale of "What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage" (0.615 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T13).

And finally, second runs of "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (0.633 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16), "Masters of Illusion" (0.514 million viewers, #18; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) and another "Masters of Illusion" (0.563 million viewers, #17; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T16) on The CW (0.586 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage

-18.18% - BIG BROTHER 21

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-12.50% - ABC's Fall Preview Special (vs. THE GOLDBERGS (Repeat))

-21.05% - College Football: Houston Cougars at Oklahoma Sooners

-25.00% - BIG BROTHER 21

-60.00% - WHAT JUST HAPPENED??! WITH FRED SAVAGE (vs. FAMILY GUY (Repeat))

Source: Nielsen Media Research

