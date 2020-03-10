RATINGS: ABC News' NIGHTLINE Ranks No. 1 in Adults 18-49 for Week of March 2

ABC News' "Nightline" ranked No. 1 in Adults 18-49 (279,000) during the week of March 2, 2020, based on Live + Same Day Data from Nielsen Media Research. "Nightline" beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (215,000) by 64,000 and NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" (278,000) by 1,000.

In addition, "Nightline" (1.102 million and 376,000, respectively) beat CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" (1.097 million and 301,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+5,000) and Adults 25-54 (+75,000).

"Nightline" improved week to week (1.075 million, 356,000 and 237,000, respectively) in Total Viewers (+3%), Adults 25-54 (+6%) and Adults 18-49 (+18%), hitting 5-week highs in all key target demos - since w/o 1/27/20.

"Nightline" narrowed its week-to-week margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Total Viewers (-82% - 7,000 vs. 38,000) and Adults 25-54 (-19% - 29,000 vs. 36,000).

Season to date, "Nightline" is leading CBS' "The Late Late Show with James Corden" in Adults 25-54 (+31,000 - 382,000 vs. 351,000) and Adults 18-49 (+21,000 - 274,000 vs. 253,000), beating the CBS program in both key Adult demos in all 5 seasons that the two programs have aired in their respective time periods-since the 2015-2016 season.

In addition, "Nightline" is cutting its margins with NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for the 3rd season in a row in both Adults 25-54 (-33% - 63,000 vs. 94,000) and Adults 18-49 (-46% - 42,000 vs. 78,000), posting its closest-ever Adults 18-49 performance in the 6 seasons the two shows have aired in their respective time slots-since the 2014-2015 season.

Stories reported on "Nightline" last week included the first COVID-19 deaths reported in the U.S., a recap and analysis of the Super Tuesday results, the controversial use of jailhouse informants, an inside look at what may become the last abortion clinic in Louisiana, and interviews with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and writer, speaker and meditator Yung Pueblo.

NOTE: Due to ABC News bonus coverage of Super Tuesday (3/3/20), "Nightline" was preempted. ABC's weekly averages are based on four days (Monday, Wednesday-Friday).

ABC News' "Nightline" is late-night television's prestigious, award-winning news program featuring the most powerful, in-depth stories that shape our lives and the world around us. It is anchored by Juju Chang and Byron Pitts. Steven Baker is executive producer. The program airs weeknights from 12:35-1:05 a.m. EDT on ABC. "Nightline" has also produced numerous original documentaries available on ABC News digital platforms and Hulu.





