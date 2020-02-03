RATINGS: ABC Is Monday's No. 1 Network in Viewers and Adults 18-49

With "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," ABC ranked as Monday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 (2.0/8), increasing its lead over runner-up NBC to 6-tenths of a rating point in the L+3 numbers (1.3/7) versus a 4-tenths advantage in L+SD. In addition, ABC inched past NBC to emerge as the night's most-watched network (8.04 million vs. 8.03 million) after 3 days of TV playback. ABC claimed Monday's Top 2 shows in Adults 18-49 with "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," respectively, and the night's No. 1 show in Total Viewers with "The Good Doctor."

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 7.2 million and 2.1/10 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Bachelor" solidified its rank as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (2.1/10), standing as the night's highest-rated series for the 4th straight week. "The Bachelor" dominated NBC's "AGT: The Champions" for the 4th week in a row among Adults 18-49 (+50% - 2.1/10 vs. 1.4/6). In fact, "The Bachelor" further distanced itself from "AGT: The Champions" in the L+3 numbers, widening its advantage to 7-tenths of a rating point compared to a 5-tenths lead in L+SD.

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 9.6 million and 1.5/8 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 1 show in Total Viewers in L+3, leapfrogging over "AGT: The Champions" to lead by 1 million viewers (9.6 million vs. 8.6 million) and moving up from No. 3 in L+SD. For the 2nd straight week, "The Good Doctor" grew to rank as the night's No. 2 show and No. 1 scripted show in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.5/8), leading Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" (1.4/7) and "AGT: The Champions" (1.4/6) by 7% each. "The Good Doctor" grew for the 2nd consecutive week in Total Viewers (+4% - 9.6 million vs. 9.2 million) to deliver it most-watched telecast of the year.

ABC's "The Good Doctor" stood as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.94 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points - tied with NBC's "Manifest").

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 1/27/20.





