RATINGS: 60 MINUTES Takes a Top-Five Spot for Third Straight Week

60 MINUTES continued its run among Nielsen's top five weekly broadcasts for the third-straight week, landing at #4. The CBS newsmagazine drew 12.04 million viewers and was Sunday's #1 non-sports primetime program, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for Sunday, Oct. 11.

The broadcast grew in key demos from last week, adding +9% in adults 25-54 (2.4/10 from 2.2/09) and +6% in adults 18-49 (1.7/09 from 1.6/09). 60 MINUTES attracted nearly +1.3 million more viewers than last week, a +12% increase (from 10.76 million).

Sunday's 60 MINUTES featured a Scott Pelley report on the latest COVID-19 therapies, Lesley Stahl's story about longtime Republican strategists who turned coat and are trying to unseat President Trump, and a Bill Whitaker report on the repopulation of grizzly bears in Montana and their impact on people.

Bill Owens is the executive producer of 60 MINUTES, America's most-watched news program.

