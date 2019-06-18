RATINGS: 20/20 is Number One Newsmagazine For 2018-2019 Broadcast Season Across The Board

For the recently completed 2018-2019 broadcast season, "20/20" beat "Dateline" in Total Viewers (+4% - 4.9 million vs. 4.7 million) for the first time in 3 years and Adults 25-54 (+8% - 1.3/5 vs. 1.2/5) for the first time in 4 years. "20/20" tied "Dateline" in Adults 18-49, delivering its most competitive performance with the NBC program in the demo in 3 years. "20/20" also grew by double digits across the board: Total Viewers (+26%), Adults 18-49 (+29%) and Adults 25-54 (+18%), while "Dateline" declined by double digits across the board: Total Viewers (-19%), Adults 18-49 (-18%) and Adults 25-54 (-25%).

Friday, June 14

From 9:00-11:00 p.m., ABC's "20/20" improved on its most recent telecast (5/31/19) in Total Viewers (+6% - 3.7 million vs. 3.5 million), while matching its performance in Adults 18-49 (0.6/3) and Adults 25-54 (0.9/4). "20/20" saw its most-watched telecast in 10 weeks, while equaling its strongest numbers in both key Adult demos in 9 weeks - since 4/5/19 and 4/12/19, respectively.

ABC's "20/20" stood as Friday's No. 1 newsmagazine, leading NBC's "Dateline"(10:00-11:00 p.m.) across the board: Total Viewers (+12% - 3.7 million vs. 3.3 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/3vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+13% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.8/4).

The two-hour "20/20" documentary reported on Martin MacNeill, a doctor and father of eight who murdered his wife and then had his mistress move in as the nanny.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 6/14/19. Live + 7, 2018-19 Broadcast Season (9/24/18 - 5/22/19) vs. 2017-18 Broadcast Season (9/25/17 - 5/23/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





