Quibi and CBS News Announce an Original News Program From 60 MINUTES Producers

Today, CBS News and Quibi announced an innovative news show entitled 60 IN 6 that will deliver 60 MINUTES' brand of storytelling tailored for a new platform and a new audience. With this groundbreaking licensing agreement, 60 MINUTES will produce an original weekly program, approximately six minutes per episode, exclusively for Quibi.

The wide range of compelling stories featured on 60 IN 6 will be targeted toward the audience consuming content on mobile phones. A team of dedicated correspondents and producers will report for 60 IN 6, delivering an original story each week. The program will launch on Quibi next April.

"This is a perfect opportunity to bring 60 MINUTES' style of storytelling, in-depth reporting and investigative journalism to a new audience," said 60 MINUTES executive producer Bill Owens. "We are excited to launch 60 IN 6, as our digital footprint is more important than ever."

"60 MINUTES has been, is, and will continue to be the gold standard of storytelling news journalism," said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Quibi founder and chairman of the board. "Bringing their talent and resources to a new form of storytelling could not be more exciting for us at Quibi."

60 MINUTES, the most successful American television broadcast in history, began its 52nd season in September. Offering hard-hitting investigative reports, interviews, feature segments and profiles of people in the news, the broadcast began in 1968 is still a hit in 2019. 60 MINUTES makes Nielsen's weekly top 10 nearly every week among all broadcast television programs, and is the #1 most-watched television news program each week.

Quibi is a mobile-first media technology platform bringing together the best of SILICON VALLEY and Hollywood. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Quibi is the first entertainment platform built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing, allowing today's leading studios and creative talent to tell original stories in an entirely new way. For more information, visit www.quibi.com.





