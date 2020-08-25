Queen Latifah to Host CHANGE TOGETHER: FROM THE MARCH ON WASHINGTON TO TODAY

The special will air on Facebook.

To recognize the anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington and its impact on the Civil Rights Movement, Facebook, in partnership with Will Packer Media and Jesse Collins Entertainment, will premiere a one-hour special, Change Together: From THE MARCH on Washington to Today on Thursday, August 27, 2020 hosted by Queen Latifah.

"I can't think of a more important time than now to recognize the powerful changemakers from the 60s and how we can bring the same needed energy to the present. I hope you love watching this program as much as I loved hosting it," said Queen Latifah.

"In order for this to be more than just a moment in time we must be honest and thoughtful about our history and how far we have and haven't come. This show is IN DEPTH and unflinching," said Will Packer, Executive Producer.

"It is an honor to be a part of such an important and historical project that will educate, entertain and inspire the culture," said Jesse Collins, Executive Producer.

The special will premiere on Facebook Watch at 9amPT/12pmET on the Facebook App Page and on the #LiftBlackVoices tab in the Facebook App as part of the company's ongoing commitment to help people stay informed, get connected and express themselves, in an effort to ignite real and lasting change toward racial and social justice.

Facebook was built to empower people by giving them a voice-and voting is one of the most powerful ways to make your voice heard. The Voting Information Center provides millions of people accurate information about voting, while also giving them the tools they need to register and make their voices heard at the ballot box.

#LiftBlackVoices is a space for amplifying Black voices from across the diaspora, and sharing educational resources, storytelling experiences and inspiring action through fundraising for the advancement of racial justice.

Alongside Queen Latifah will be notable civil rights activists, educators, entertainers and speakers who will address the history and harmful effects of systemic racism, outline ways we can address social injustices in the U.S., and inspire viewers to make their voices heard in the upcoming election by making sure they're registered to vote and then getting out to the polls.

The Facebook community will have the opportunity to tune-in to a roundtable conversation, one-on-one interviews between public figures and activists, special archived footage, as well as a musical performance by artist Chika (Warner Records recording artist).

Other confirmed guests include Amanda Seales (Insecure, Smart Funny & Black), Angela Rye (attorney; IMPACT Strategies, principal and CEO), Common (artist, actor, activist), Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon, The Color Purple), Fat Joe (artist, actor, journalist), Heather McGhee (Color Of Change), Jamarria Hall (Right To Literacy), Kendrick Sampson (Insecure, Miss Juneteenth), LaTosha Brown (Black Voters Matter, Southern Black Girls & Women's Consortium), Matt McGorry (How to Get Away with Murder; Orange is the New Black; Inspire Justice, co-founder & co-CEO), Patrisse Cullors (Black Lives Matter, co-founder), Rashad Robinson (Color Of Change), Reverend Al Sharpton (National Action Network, founder and president), Richie Reseda (formerly incarcerated musician and organizer), Samantha Francine (Black Lives Matter activist, speaker), Scott Budnick (Anti-Recidivism Coalition, founder; One Community, LLC., CEO), Tip "T.I." Harris (musician, actor), Tylik McMillan (National Action Network, national director of youth and college) and Will Packer (The Photograph, Little, Girls Trip).

Jesse Collins (John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, The New Edition Story), Dionne Harmon (Rhythm + Flow, BET Awards), Will Packer (The Photograph, Little, Girls Trip), and Kelly Smith (Atlanta Child Murders, Blackballed) are executive producers. Writer, filmmaker, activist and Peabody Award-winning producer dream hampton serves as executive producer / showrunner.

This special program kicks off activations across Facebook and our family of apps to elevate the path toward progress and connecting people nationwide around THE MARCH on Washington taking place on August 28, 2020.

