Pulse Films to Adapt Best Selling Author Karen Hamilton's Thriller 'The Perfect Girlfriend'

Pulse Films has secured the exclusive rights to adapt the critically-acclaimed Karen Hamilton novel The Perfect Girlfriend into a scripted series for television. The Perfect Girlfriend has been lauded as an addictive and compelling story full of wicked and unpredictable twists and turns. The adapted series will star Emmy Award winning actress Anna Friel (Marcella, Deep Water), with Thomas Benski and Nicola Larder on board to executive producer for Pulse Films, alongside Friel whose production company Wonder Well Productions has boarded as co-producer.

In The Perfect Girlfriend, Juliette has everything going for her: she's attractive, confident and driven, and she's training for an exciting new career as a flight attendant. The darkness in her past doesn't matter, because she's moved beyond all that, and she's building a great new life for herself-one that will impress her ex-boyfriend, Nate, who left her in a foolish moment of commitment-phobia, one that he surely regrets now. But he'll be so proud of her once he sees how much she's grown. And he will see her. After all, he's a pilot at the very same airline where Juliette is training. What kind of man wouldn't appreciate the effort Juliette has taken to win Nate back? She cleans his apartment when he's not there and makes sure to leave all his favourite foods in the fridge. It's only a matter of time before he leaves his airheaded new girlfriend and realizes Juliette is the only one for him. He will realize it. Juliette will make sure of it. After all, she is the perfect girlfriend.

The book deal was brokered by Tim O'Shea and Jamie Hall for Pulse Films, Robert Taylor from the Artist Partnership and Luke Speed at Curtis Brown group on behalf of Sophie Lambert of C&W Agency

The Perfect Girlfriend marks the latest acquisition by Pulse Films' scripted division following the company's announcement of Laura Dockrill's What Have I Done? to be adapted into a television series. Both announcements follow a ground-breaking year for the global content studio who produced the international hit drama Gangs of London, Berlinale Critics Choice award winner Mogul Mowgli starring Riz Ahmed and Emmy nominated The Beastie Boys Story directed by Spike Jonze.

Thomas Benski, Pulse Films CEO said: "Working in partnership with outstanding talent like Anna Friel is the cornerstone of everything we do at Pulse Films. The Perfect Girlfriend is another example of how we empower and celebrate storytellers to amplify British made television that will electrify global audiences. This thrilling new series will subvert and elevate genre, twisting romantic comedy tropes and tearing up the rulebook for how female-led stories are told."

Nicola Larder, Pulse Films Executive Producer, Drama added: "I am incredibly proud to be joining forces with Anna once again to create what will be another iconic female TV character. I love working with Anna. We vibe off each other incredibly well. We're going to ensure Karen's creation of 'Juliette' leaps onto of the screen as a true 21st century statement about not taking bad behaviour lying down! We, together with Anna, will build a ground-breaking 'traumedy'".

Anna Friel also commented: "Pulse was the obvious home for this story. I find Thomas Benski to be one of the most exciting, innovative and cool leaders out there in this mad industry of ours. To be teaming up with Nicola Larder once again is creatively empowering and to continue an already fruitful collaboration on this new venture is thrilling. Karen has entrusted to me the vibrant and compelling world of Juliette and I can't wait to introduce her to you all."

Karen Hamilton added: "I loved hearing Anna narrate the audiobook of The Perfect Girlfriend, so I couldn't be happier or more excited to see Pulse Films and Anna bring Juliette to life on the screen, it's absolutely ideal. I can't wait! The Perfect Girlfriend really is in the perfect hands. A total dream come true."