Pulse Films Announce Full-Length Documentary Film

Global content studio Pulse Films has today announced it will produce the first ever feature-length music documentary on The Prodigy provisionally entitled 'THE PRODIGY'.

Directed by multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale and written alongside Sam Bridger, the film tells the raw, uncompromising and emotional story of a gang of young outlaws from Essex who came together in the vortex of the late 80s UK rave scene. Creating a band that set out on an unapologetic, anarchic and single-minded mission; being the twisted voice of the rave generation. Then, The Prodigy did the unthinkable; they broke into the USA album charts at number 1 and became the face of electronic music for the MTV generation overnight. They quickly started to tear up radio waves and live stages in countries all over the world.

Success, worldwide fame, fortune, addiction, fighting and chaos almost tore them apart, but The Prodigy never stopped dragging mainstream culture into their underworld and raising a global army of warrior fans that have stayed with them at every turn. Their friendship, perseverance and integrity kept them going until Keith Flint's tragic passing in March 2019.

Combining archive, animation and first-hand testimony from the key members of The Prodigy, the film will throw viewers headfirst into the full throttle, dangerous, dramatic and ultimately moving story of the most important electronic band of all time.

Pulse Films' Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford and Sam Bridger will produce with Liam Howlett, Maxim and band co-manager John Fairs in the role of executive producer for 'The Prodigy'.