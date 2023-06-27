Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film Slate

The upcoming ten-picture slate will be curated, developed and produced by Black Fawn with Productivity Media.

Jun. 27, 2023

Productivity Media & Black Fawn Films Partner for Ten-Title Genre Film Slate

Productivity Media, Inc. (PMI), the film finance and production company has announced that they have partnered with Chad Archibald and Cody Calahan and their Black Fawn Films (BF) for a slate of ten genre titles to be co-produced and financed by PMI. 

Currently in production is IT FEEDS starring Ashley Greene (THE TWILIGHT SAGA) and Shawn Ashmore (X-MEN SERIES). The film tells the harrowing story of a young girl who insists that a malevolent entity is feeding on her.

Greene portrays a clairvoyant therapist who must confront her own personal demons to save the girl before she is taken completely. Ashmore takes on the role of the anguished father, desperately struggling to protect his daughter. The film was written and directed by Chad Archibald. 

The upcoming ten-picture slate will be curated, developed and produced by Black Fawn with Productivity Media. It will be overseen by PMI Head of Content Navid McIlhargey. 

“We have been aware of Black Fawn for some time and are truly excited to create this long term partnership. This slate of genre pictures adds to the breadth of films we want to bring to audiences worldwide,” said McIlhargey.

“We are beyond thrilled to embark on this new venture with PMI, creating a unique brand of genre films that will not only engage and terrify but pull at the heart strings of our audience,” said Calahan. Archibald commented “This slate won’t just include ‘horror films’ — there will be content specifically crafted for today’s audiences, blending genres to shock and surprise viewers.”

PMI’s William G. Santor added “The team at Black Fawn is a perfect addition to the partnerships Productivity is creating around the world that center on content creators who are best of breed. We look forward to working side by side with them for years to come crafting compelling entertainment.” 

PMI continues to be active in film finance and in production with a focus on shepherding A-list talent driven feature films, episodic and digital content across a variety of genres and platforms.

PMI recently completed principal photography on Jack Huston’s directorial debut DAY OF THE FIGHT starring Michael Pitt, Ron Perlman, and Joe Pesci. PMI projects in post-production include BORDERLINE written and directed by Jimmy Warden (COCAINE BEAR) and starring Samara Weaving, Ray Nicholson, Jimmie Fails, and Eric Dane; QUEEN OF BONES starring Julia Butters, Jacob Tremblay, Taylor Schilling, and Martin Freeman; the Joel David Moore directed SOME OTHER WOMAN starring Amanda Crew, Tom Felton, and Ashley Greene Khoury; and LITTLEMOUTH starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Josh Hutcherson, and Dennis Quaid.

Ashley Greene is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment. Shawn Ashmore is repped by Gersh and Artistry Management.  

About Productivity Media:

Established in 2012 by William G. Santor, Andrew Chang-Sang and John Hills, Productivity Media develops, co-produces and finances high-quality original film, TV and digital content for the global marketplace.  Productivity Media is a top destination for storytellers across all media platforms and recently announced its partnership with Wind Sun Sky Entertainment, which includes the adaptation of the hit Roblox game Creatures of Sonaria. Productivity Media is headquartered in Toronto with offices in Los Angeles, London and Vancouver.

About Black Fawn Films:

Based in Canada, the award-winning Black Fawn Films was founded in 2008 by the visionary duo of Chad Archibald and Cody Calahan. BF has spearheaded the creation of over 30 feature films, striving to consistently push the boundaries of storytelling and execution, delivering movies that have earned the Black Fawn brand a trusted place among a growing legion of ardent genre filmgoers.



