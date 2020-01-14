Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden to Star in The Russo Brothers' CITADEL

Amazon Studios announced today that Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) and Richard Madden (Bodyguard) will star in Citadel, the new multi-layered global series from the Russo Brothers' AGBO. Amazon also announced today that a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico, in addition to the previously announced versions in Italy and India. Madden and Chopra will star in the U.S. "mothership" edition of the series.

Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers of Citadel. Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca, and Joe and Anthony Russo serve as executive producers. The Italian series will be co-produced with Amazon Studios and Cattleya (Gomorrah), part of ITV Studios, and the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (The Family Man) and produced with Amazon Studios.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a multi-faceted talent, who is one of the most recognized personalities in the world.

Chopra Jonas recently starred in and co-produced The Sky is Pink, an independent foreign language film that premiered as an official selection at the Toronto International Film Festival. She'll star in the upcoming Netflix films We Can Be Heroes by Robert Rodriguez, and an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel "The White Tiger," which she is also Executive Producing. Additionally, Chopra Jonas is developing an "untitled" Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor for Universal, which she will co-produce and star in.

Chopra Jonas is a National Film Award winner with more than 55 films to her credit. She made her American TV acting debut, on the hit drama Quantico, which aired for three seasons on ABC. Chopra Jonas made history as the first Indian-born actor to star as the lead of a TV drama series and won a People's Choice award for this role in 2016. She was featured on the cover of TIME magazine's coveted TIME 100 issue in 2016, named as one of the "Most Influential People" in the world, and recognized as one of Forbes Most Powerful Women (2018.)

She is also committed to using her reach for good. Chopra Jonas is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and in December 2019 received the prestigious Danny Kaye Humanitarian award. She is also involved in a number of efforts to protect children's rights and to promote the education of girls around the world, including her namesake charity, The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education. In addition to these roles, Chopra has dedicated herself to fighting for inclusion and diversity for all and strongly believes in working to create a more inclusive world where diversity is celebrated.

Richard Madden is a Scottish actor best known for his award winning portrayal of David Budd in Jed Mecurio's Bodyguard. The series aired Fall 2018 and became the BBC's most-watched drama of the past 10 years. The show was acquired by Netflix and released worldwide In October 2018. Madden received a Golden Globe and a National Television Award for his performance as well as a nomination for a Critics Choice Television Award. The show also received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

Madden is currently in production on Chloe Zaho's The Eternals in which he will portray Ikaris opposite Angelina Jolie. He was most recently seen in Sam Mendes's critically-acclaimed feature 1917, which most recently won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture - Drama.

Last year, Madden was seen in Rocketman. The Elton John biopic, in which he portrays John Reid opposite Taron Egerton, was nominated for the Golden Globe in the category of Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

Madden first gained notoriety for his compelling role of Robb Stark in the award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones. Following this, he achieved critical acclaim in the Discovery Channel miniseries Klondike.

In 2015, Madden starred in Kenneth Branagh's live-action Cinderella in the leading role of Prince Charming, opposite Lily James. The film went on to gross over $500 million at the worldwide box office. The following year, he reunited with Branagh and James for "Romeo and Juliet" in London's West End. He has since been seen in the Amazon Studios anthology series Electric Dreams, BBC's Lady Chatterly's Lover, THE TAKE opposite Idris Elba, Ibiza, and Medici: Masters of Florence.





