Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Prestige HBO Drama SUCCESSION To Conclude With Season Four

Prestige HBO Drama SUCCESSION To Conclude With Season Four

The ten-episode fourth season of the Emmy-winning HBO Original drama series debuts Sunday, March 26.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The award-winning hit HBO series Succession will conclude with its upcoming fourth season according to the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong.

Armstrong revealed the news of the show's ending in an interview with the New Yorker. Of his reasons to bring the show to a close Armstrong said, "There are a few different aspects. One, we could have said it as soon as I sort of decided, almost when we were writing it, which I think would be weird and perverse. We could have said it at the end of the season. I quite like that idea, creatively, because then the audience is just able to enjoy everything as it comes, without trying to figure things out, or perceiving things in a certain way once they know it's the final season. But, also, the countervailing thought is that we don't hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn't like the feeling of, "Oh, that's it, guys. That was the end." I wouldn't like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end."

He added, "Who knows about the psychological reasons, but the creative ones were that it felt really useful to not make the final, final decision for ages. You know, there's a promise in the title of Succession. I've never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I've been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the ten-episode fourth season of the Emmy®-winning HBO Original drama series SUCCESSION debuts SUNDAY, MARCH 26 (9:00-10:00 P.M. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

SUCCESSION explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck).

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Newly announced season 4 cast includes Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Newly announced returning cast includes Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Previously announced season 4 cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin.

Additional cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

The first three seasons of SUCCESSION have garnered 48 Emmy® nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season three, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGA.

Created by Jesse Armstrong; executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong serves as showrunner.

Watch the teaser trailer for season four here:




Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Story Of Lonesome George Inspires New 3D CGI Animation Film From 8th Gear Entertainment An Photo
Story Of 'Lonesome George' Inspires New 3D CGI Animation Film From 8th Gear Entertainment And Radar Pictures
James Leon's 8th Gear Entertainment and Ted Field's Radar Pictures are teaming to bring famed giant tortoise Lonesome George and his remarkable true story to life via the big screen in a new 3D CGI animated adventure movie.
Jim Krausenecks Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS Special Photo
Jim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS Special
The case was dubbed the Brighton Ax Murder and was one of the oldest, coldest murder cases in America – until now. 48 HOURS correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the murder, the case against Jim Krauseneck and has an exclusive network television interview with his current wife. Watch a video preview now!
1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+ Photo
1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+
1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Watch the video trailer now!

More Hot Stories For You


Story Of 'Lonesome George' Inspires New 3D CGI Animation Film From 8th Gear Entertainment And Radar PicturesStory Of 'Lonesome George' Inspires New 3D CGI Animation Film From 8th Gear Entertainment And Radar Pictures
February 23, 2023

James Leon's 8th Gear Entertainment and Ted Field's Radar Pictures are teaming to bring famed giant tortoise Lonesome George and his remarkable true story to life via the big screen in a new 3D CGI animated adventure movie.
Emmy Nominated Producer/Director Larry F. Houston Joins The Cast Of QUIGLEY 2Emmy Nominated Producer/Director Larry F. Houston Joins The Cast Of QUIGLEY 2
February 20, 2023

Larry F. Houston, the Emmy Nominated Marvel Productions Producer/Director has joined the cast of William Byron Hillman's family feature 'Quigley 2' for his first acting role playing Kris Kringle. Houston is one of the original 12 creators of Marvel Productions.
MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW Network for Week Three of Season NineMASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW Network for Week Three of Season Nine
February 19, 2023

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for Week Three of its Ninth Anniversary Season on The CW Network with back-to-back episodes airing on Saturday, February 25, 2022 8/7 Central. 
THE CONFESSION MUSICAL Comes To Theaters For One Day Only, February 20THE CONFESSION MUSICAL Comes To Theaters For One Day Only, February 20
February 15, 2023

Blue Gate Musicals, UpTV Entertainment, and Fathom Events are partnering together to bring THE CONFESSION MUSICAL with special performances by Chonda Pierce and John Schneider to theaters nationwide on February 20.
TALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for BerlinaleTALK Global Media Adds Noir FIND HER To European Film Market Slate for Berlinale
February 12, 2023

Thriller 'Find Her' is heading to the European Film Market at Berlinale. Kaczmarek Digital Media Group (KDMG) has acquired worldwide distribution rights in partnership with TALK Global Media to  represent the film internationally, and will be led by Terese Kohn of TALK Global  Media located at the Marriott Sales Umbrella, #139.  
share