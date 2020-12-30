President-Elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden to Appear in Their Last Interview of the Year During NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE

dick clark productions and ABC announced today that President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill Biden will make a special appearance during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021." The soon-to-be first couple will speak exclusively with host Ryan Seacrest for their last interview of the year, bringing a special message of hope, unity and best wishes for the year ahead. The most-watched New Year's Eve celebration nationwide, which features iconic performances of the year's biggest songs, airs LIVE, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST, on ABC. This is a broadcast event closed to the public.

"In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America's most-watched tradition-'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'-to share an inspiring message as we come together to close out 2020 and look ahead with hope to 2021," said Amy Thurlow, president, dick clark productions, and Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, in a joint statement.

This year marks the 49th annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve," America's go-to New Year's tradition which celebrates the year's very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year's celebrations from around the globe. As previously announced, Ryan Seacrest returns for his 16th year as host, and will be joined by Lucy Hale and Billy Porter in Times Square. Ciara will once again oversee the Los Angeles festivities, returning to the show for her fourth year, and Big Freedia will host the 5th annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans. Jennifer Lopez will headline the event from Times Square, performing minutes before the iconic ball drop, with additional performances by Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper, Jimmie Allen, and Machine Gun Kelly. Previously announced performers in Los Angeles include Brandy, Doja Cat, Ella Mai, En Vogue, Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, Lewis Capaldi, Maluma, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Nelly, and Saweetie, and PJ Morton will give a performance of "Auld Lang Syne" from New Orleans.

Additionally, country artist Jessie James Decker will return as Powerball correspondent for the second year. Decker will provide live updates throughout the evening, checking in with five randomly selected finalists across the country, before revealing the POWERBALL First Millionaire of the YearSM just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2021.

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021" is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Amy Thurlow, Barry Adelman, Mark Bracco and Linda Gierahn serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer. All guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will continue to be closely followed and implemented during the production along with additional safety measures to be instated by dick clark productions.

