Premios De La Radio 2019 Announces Full List Of Nominees

EstrellaTV,a leading Spanish-language broadcasting network in the U.S., announced today the full list of nominees in 16 categories for the twentieth edition of Premios de la Radio 2019.

Themed "The Pride of Mexican Music," Premios de la Radio 2019 will be broadcast live on the EstrellaTV Network on November 7, 2019 at 8PM from The Theatre at Grand Prairie in Dallas, Texas. Adriel Favela, Banda MS, Carin Leon, El Fantasma, Fuerza Régida and Virlán García are the recording artists with the greatest number of nominations, four each. One of this year's telecast highlights will be a special musical tribute in honor of the late and iconic Mexican crooner José José, which will be performed by Banda MS. The in memoriam tribute will feature a medley of some of the Mexican legend's most iconic top charting hits.

Every year, the list of nominees is determined by a committee headed by the founder of the awards show, Pepe Garza, programming director for KBUE-FM, La Que Buena de Los Angeles. The awards are based on the hottest radio artists in both the U.S. and Mexico.

This year the category for "Best Female Artist" makes a comeback with nods going to international recording artists such as Ana Barbara, Edith Marquez, Chiquis and Angela Aguilar. Another new category making its debut at this year's awards show is "Best Urban Corrido," which celebrates hot trending sounds and rhythms being generated on the streets and the barrios.

Considered the most important and single-handedly longest running awards ceremony that celebrates and recognizes the best in Regional Mexican music in the United States, the 20thedition of Premios de la Radio 2019 has also added another new category, "Best Collaboration," which recognizes recording artists from other Latin music formats who have delved into the Regional Mexican music space, such as Mexican Pop superstar Belinda, sultry international Pop sensation Natalia Lafourcade, and Latin Pop star Natalia Jimenez, to name a few.

"This year we have several surprises in store, which I know our audience doesn't expect and I'm certain will be much appreciated and enjoyed by all Regional Mexican music fans. The talent lineup and musical performances we have planned for the 20thanniversary of Premios de la Radio will be unforgettable and one-of-a-kind for sure. As is customary with our awards ceremony, you can expect only the top notch artists in our Mexican music universe," stated Garza.

Starting October 7, 2019, online voting will open for the public to cast their votes for their favorite artists at www.premiosdelaradio.com/vota. Voting period will be open from October 7 to the October 28. Social media tag is #Premiosdelaradio

The full list of nominees in alphabetical order is the following:

Premios De La Radio 2019 Nominees

"The Pride Of Mexican Music"

Artist Of The Year

-Banda Ms

-Banda Los Sebastianes

-El Fantasma

-Fuerza Régida

Best Male Artist

-Carín León

-Christian Nodal

-El Fantasma

-Julión Álvarez

- Virlán García

Best Female Artist

-Ana Bárbara

-Ángela Aguilar

-Chiquis

-Edith Márquez

-Natalia Jiménez

Best Banda

-Banda El Recodo

-Banda La Adictiva

-Banda Los Recoditos

-Banda Los Sebastianes

-Banda Ms

Best Norteño Group

-Calibre 50

-Grupo Firme

-Intocable

-Pesado

-Maquinaria Norteña

Best Sierreño Group Or Soloist

-Adriel Favela

-Carín León

-Fuerza Régida

-T3rcer Elemento

- Virlán García

Best Banda Song

-A Través Del Vaso- Banda Los Sebastianes

-El Amor De Mi Vida - Banda La Adictiva

-Perfecta- Banda Los Recoditos

-Por Siempre Mi Amor - Banda Ms

-Cuando Te Amé - Julión Álvarez

Best Mariachi Song

-De Los Besos Que Te Di - Christian Nodal

-Hasta La Miel Amarga - Roberto Tapia

-Qué Poca- Ana Bárbara

-Quítate La Careta - Voz De Mando

-Mi Persona Preferida- El Bebeto

Best Norteño Song

-El Amor No Fue Pa' Mi - Grupo Firme

-Con La Boca Abierta- Maquinaria Norteña

-Ni Nombre Tendrá - Leandro Ríos

-Simplemente Gracias- Calibre 50

-Tu Soledad Y La Mía- Intocable

Best Sierreño Song

-Cómo No Quererte - Ulices Chaidez Y Sus Plebes

-Me La Aventé - Carín León

-Lluvia En Tus Pestañas- Virlán García

-Platícame De Tí - Arsenal Efectivo

-Ya Me Enteré - Chayín Rubio

Best Corrido

-Aerolineas Carrillo - Gerardo Ortiz Ft T3rcer Elemento

-El Circo - El Fantasma

-El De Las Dos Pistolas - Abraham Vázquez

-El De La Gorra 27 - Lenin Ramírez

-La Costurera - Los Elementos De Culiacán

-Javier Díaz - Enigma Norteño Ft La Ventaja

Best Urban Corrido

-Cosas De La Clica- Herencia De Patrones Ft Legado 7 Y Fuerza Régida

-El De La Codeína - Natanael Cano

-En Menos De Un Minuto -T3rcer Elemento

-La Escuela No Me Gustó - Adriel Favela Y Javier Rosas

-Sigo Chambeando - Fuerza Régida

-Todos Hablan, Nada Saben - Aldo Trujillo

Best Collaboration

-Amor A Primera Vista -Los Ángeles Azules Ft Horacio Palencia, Belinda Y Lalo Ebratt

-El Color De Tus Ojos - Natalia Jiménez Ft Banda Ms

-Miami Vibe - Adriel Favela Ft Código Fn

-Nunca Es Suficente - Los Ángeles Azules Ft Natalia Lafourcade

-Tiene Razón La Lógica-La Arrolladora Banda El Limón Ft Espinoza Paz

-Tú Me Ogligaste - Banda El Recodo Ft Edith Marquez

Best New Artist

-Abraham Vázquez

-Banda Renovación

-Carín León

-Cheli Madrid

-Los Dos De La S

-Natanael Cano

From Social Media To Radio

-Carolina Ross

-Joan Elite

-Grupo Firme

-Herencia De Patrones

-Los Akiles

-Lumar Pérez

Latin Pride Award Presented By Honda

-Adriel Favela

-Chiquis

-El Fantasma

-Horacio Palencia

-Virlán García





