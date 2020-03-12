Pop TV to Air a Special Farewell to SCHITT'S CREEK

After six celebrated seasons and enough awards and nominations to make Moira Rose swoon, POP TV is celebrating its breakout hit SCHITT'S CREEK with the ultimate farewell for fans: an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series with the special Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A SCHITT'S CREEK Farewell. The inside look will debut on POP TV on April 7 at 8:30PM ET/PT immediately following the series finale, which is being supersized in a simulcast across Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo in a special event at a new time, 8PM ET/PT.

"As we celebrate the end of SCHITT'S CREEK, we couldn't do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top," said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. "This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people's lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time."

BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS: A SCHITT'S CREEK FAREWELL, directed by Amy Segal, is a celebration of the four-time Emmy®-nominated comedy series and its undeniable cultural impact. Fans will go behind the scenes for the first time , with never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the emotional final table read, audition tapes, and more. The special will feature interviews with the cast, creators, journalists, and celebrity superfans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir, and more.

Commissioned by CBC, BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS: A SCHITT'S CREEK FAREWELL is produced by Best Wishes, Inc. Representing Best Wishes Inc, the Executive Producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Amy Segal, Andrew Barnsley, and Fred Levy. Amy Segal is the director. For CBC, the Executive Producers are Sally Catto, Trish Williams, and Greig Dymond. For Pop TV, the Executive Producers are Brad Schwartz and Elizabeth Allan-Harrington. BEST WISHES, WARMEST REGARDS: A SCHITT'S CREEK FAREWELL is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.

Co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, SCHITT'S CREEK is a half-hour, single-camera comedy starring an ensemble cast including Emmy-nominated Eugene Levy, Emmy-nominated Catherine O'Hara, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT'S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The Executive Producers are Daniel Levy, Eugene Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read and Ben Feigin. SCHITT'S CREEK is produced in association with CBC and POP TV and distributed internationally by ITV Studios.





