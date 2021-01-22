Pietro Marcello's MARTIN EDEN Premieres Exclusively on MUBI this Sunday

MUBI is proud to present the exclusive streaming premiere of Martin Eden (Venice '19), Pietro Marcello's widely acclaimed adaptation of Jack London's novel. Named one of the best films of 2020 by the likes of IndieWire and The New York Times and featuring an enthralling, award-winning performance by Luca Marinelli, this is cinema at its boldest and most riveting.

Martin is a self-taught proletarian with artistic aspirations who hopes that his dreams of becoming a writer will help him rise above his station and marry a wealthy young university student. His dissatisfactions of working-class toil and bourgeois success lead to political awakening.

Martin Eden will have its exclusive streaming premiere on MUBI starting January 24th.

MUBI is a curated streaming service. An ever-changing collection of hand-picked films. From new directors to award-winners. From everywhere on earth. Beautiful, interesting, incredible movies - a new one, every single day. Always chosen by us. MUBI is available to watch in 190 countries, and the films we pick are guided by local cultures and cinema. We are the world's biggest community of film-lovers, with over 10 million members around the globe. You can stream or download all our movies, anytime. On any screen or device, anywhere. And you'll never see a single ad on MUBI. MUBI also produces and theatrically distributes ambitious films by both emerging and world renowned filmmakers, which members can see exclusively on its service. Subscription plans are $10.99 a month or $83.88 for 12 months. MUBI is available on the web, Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, LG and Samsung Smart TVs, as well as on mobile devices including iPad, iPhone and Android. MUBI has offices in London, New York, Kuala Lumpur, and Mumbai.