Photos/Video: THE BUCCANEERS Season Two First-Look

Apple TV+ has revealed a first look and premiere date for the second season of “The Buccaneers.” In the acclaimed, returning drama inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel of the same name, the fun-loving young American girls are back with even more romance, drama, intrigue and adventure. The eight-episode second season will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with one episode on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 followed by one new episode every Wednesday, through August 6, 2025.

Season two reunites the Buccaneers Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George, Alisha Boe as Conchita Closson, Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth, Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth and Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George. Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks is Mrs. St. George, with Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable.

The ensemble cast also includes Guy Remmers as Theo, Duke of Tintagel, Matthew Broome as Guy Thwarte, Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable and Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown, and welcomes new series stars Leighton Meester as Nell, Greg Wise as Reede Robinson, Jacob Ifan as Hector Robinson, Grace Ambrose as Paloma Ballardino and Maria Almeida as Cora Merrigan.

In the first season of “The Buccaneers," a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s…setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Now the Buccaneers are no longer the invaders - England is their home. In fact they’re practically running the place. Nan is the Duchess of Tintagel, the most influential woman in the country. Conchita is Lady Brightlingsea, heroine to a wave of young American heiresses. And Jinny is on every front-page, wanted for the kidnap of her unborn child. All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths... themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is. Last time we got a taste of England. This time we’re in for a veritable feast.

Written by series creator Katherine Jakeways, season two is directed by BAFTA Award winner William McGregor, DGA Award winner Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick and Charlie Manton. Jakeways, BAFTA Award nominee Beth Willis and BAFTA Award winner Susanna White serve as executive producers. “The Buccaneers” is produced for Apple TV+ by The Forge Entertainment, a Banijay UK company. The complete first season of “The Buccaneers” is now streaming on Apple TV+. Take a look below at new first-look photos!

