Photos: Tyler Perry’s BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 1 Part 2 First-Look Photos

Netflix has debuted new first-look images for Season 1 Part 2 of Beauty in Black, the drama series from Tyler Perry. Season 1 Part 2 is set to return on March 6, 2025. Take a look at the new photos below!

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black follows two women leading very different lives. While Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out, and Mallory (Crystle Stewart) is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.

In addition to Williams and Stewart, the series also stars Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook, and Ts Madison.

Photo credit: Calvin Ashford/Netflix © 2025

Comments