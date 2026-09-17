 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE

The episode, taped at Studio 6B in New York City, aired clips of monologue, guest interviews and musical performance.

By:
Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE

NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' taped its 2,341st episode on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in front of a live studio audience at Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. The episode featured a monologue from host Jimmy Fallon, interviews with Lisa, benny blanco and Raygun, and a musical performance from Jungle.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE — photo 1 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE — photo 2 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE — photo 3 of 4

Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE — photo 4 of 4

In the monologue, Fallon joked about Trump shutting down the Kennedy Center after a name rejection and about Spider-Man making box office history.

LISA

Lisa made her talk show debut on the program, teasing the title of track 4 from PRESS PLAY, discussing 'SaWaDiKa' and sharing her favorite Thai food with Fallon.

BENNY BLANCO

benny blanco crashed Fallon's monologue to audition for Annie on Broadway.

blanco also shared his anniversary plans with Selena Gomez and talked about F*ck Failure and his marathon bet.

RAYGUN

Raygun responded to misconceptions about the 2024 Olympics and talked about Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly.

JUNGLE

Jungle performed 'Someday, Somewhere.'

'The Tonight Show' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Recent Articles
LISA Teases PRESS PLAY Track 4 Title and Talks Thai Roots of "SaWaDiKa"
LISA Teases PRESS PLAY Track 4 Title and Talks Thai Roots of "SaWaDiKa"
9/17/2026
Raygun Clears Up 2024 Olympics Misconceptions, Talks New Netflix Documentary
Raygun Clears Up 2024 Olympics Misconceptions, Talks New Netflix Documentary
9/17/2026
JUNGLE Performs 'Someday, Somewhere' Live on THE TONIGHT SHOW
JUNGLE Performs 'Someday, Somewhere' Live on THE TONIGHT SHOW
9/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts