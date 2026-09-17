Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE
The episode, taped at Studio 6B in New York City, aired clips of monologue, guest interviews and musical performance.
NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' taped its 2,341st episode on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in front of a live studio audience at Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. The episode featured a monologue from host Jimmy Fallon, interviews with Lisa, benny blanco and Raygun, and a musical performance from Jungle.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
In the monologue, Fallon joked about Trump shutting down the Kennedy Center after a name rejection and about Spider-Man making box office history.
LISA
Lisa made her talk show debut on the program, teasing the title of track 4 from PRESS PLAY, discussing 'SaWaDiKa' and sharing her favorite Thai food with Fallon.
BENNY BLANCO
benny blanco crashed Fallon's monologue to audition for Annie on Broadway.
blanco also shared his anniversary plans with Selena Gomez and talked about F*ck Failure and his marathon bet.
RAYGUN
Raygun responded to misconceptions about the 2024 Olympics and talked about Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly.
JUNGLE
Jungle performed 'Someday, Somewhere.'
'The Tonight Show' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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