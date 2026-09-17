Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: LISA, benny blanco, Raygun, JUNGLE

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NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' taped its 2,341st episode on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in front of a live studio audience at Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City. The episode featured a monologue from host Jimmy Fallon, interviews with Lisa, benny blanco and Raygun, and a musical performance from Jungle.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC











In the monologue, Fallon joked about Trump shutting down the Kennedy Center after a name rejection and about Spider-Man making box office history.

LISA

Lisa made her talk show debut on the program, teasing the title of track 4 from PRESS PLAY, discussing 'SaWaDiKa' and sharing her favorite Thai food with Fallon.

BENNY BLANCO

benny blanco crashed Fallon's monologue to audition for Annie on Broadway.

blanco also shared his anniversary plans with Selena Gomez and talked about F*ck Failure and his marathon bet.

RAYGUN

Raygun responded to misconceptions about the 2024 Olympics and talked about Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly.

JUNGLE

Jungle performed 'Someday, Somewhere.'

'The Tonight Show' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 13 Hrs 58 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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