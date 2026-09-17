LISA Teases PRESS PLAY Track 4 Title and Talks Thai Roots of "SaWaDiKa"
The singer also opens up about starting her Las Vegas residency VIVA LA LISA.
LISA sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss the Thai elements woven into her song "SaWaDiKa" and her EP PRESS PLAY, offering a tease of the title behind the project's fourth track. The conversation gave Fallon's audience a look at how LISA incorporated her Thai heritage directly into the music, rather than treating it as a side note to the release.
The appearance also touched on LISA's upcoming Las Vegas residency VIVA LA LISA, with the singer discussing what getting the show off the ground has involved. The residency mention placed her television appearance alongside a concrete look at her next major live undertaking.
Beyond the music talk, LISA shared her favorite Thai dish with Fallon and walked him through a special tea recipe, bringing a personal, food-focused turn to the interview. The segment let her connect her cultural background to specifics beyond the recording booth, pairing the discussion of "SaWaDiKa" with tangible details from her own kitchen table.
The mix of topics, from the unreleased track title to the Vegas residency and her food preferences, gave viewers several concrete threads tied directly to LISA's current output rather than a broad overview of her career.
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