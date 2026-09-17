JUNGLE Performs 'Someday, Somewhere' Live on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The band brought its latest single to a national television audience.
Jungle brought its song 'Someday, Somewhere' to a national television audience with a live performance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The band delivered the track for the late-night program's studio audience, marking another televised outing for the group's music.
The performance gave viewers a look at the band's sound as presented in the single 'Someday, Somewhere,' which served as the centerpiece of the appearance. The segment focused entirely on the musical performance rather than a sit-down conversation, letting the song stand as the main draw of the visit.
The appearance is part of a run of musical guest slots that THE TONIGHT SHOW has featured, giving artists a platform to perform new material for a broad audience. The episode's performance is also available for viewers to revisit through the show's streaming availability on Peacock.
The segment stood on its own as a straightforward musical showcase, with Jungle's live rendition of 'Someday, Somewhere' offering fans a chance to hear the track performed outside of a studio recording.
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