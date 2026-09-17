Raygun Clears Up 2024 Olympics Misconceptions, Talks New Netflix Documentary

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Raygun sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to set the record straight on the wave of criticism that followed her breaking routine at the 2024 Olympics, a performance that turned her into an unexpected global talking point. During the conversation, she addressed several misconceptions that spread about her competition, giving her own account of what led to the reaction online.

The appearance centered heavily on Raygun's new Netflix documentary, Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly, which chronicles the events surrounding her Olympic run and the public response that followed. She walked Fallon through the decisions that led her to participate in the project, offering insight into how she chose to confront the narrative that had built up around her performance rather than let it stand unanswered.

Raygun's Olympic moment quickly became a cultural flashpoint after the Paris Games, drawing both mockery and defenders across social media. On the show, she used the platform to push back on some of the assumptions that took hold in the aftermath, framing the documentary as an opportunity to give her side of the story directly.

The segment gave Raygun room to discuss both the scrutiny she faced and how she has processed it in the time since the Olympics, tying her comments back to the themes explored in Untold Raygun: Breaking Badly, now streaming on Netflix.

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